Vedas Cure’s Ortho Kit: Sustainable healing solution for all kinds of joint & muscle pain

Vedas cure, Noida based Ayurvedic treatment center provides Ayurvedic kit for patients suffering from Arthritis

Vedas Cure, a Noida-based Ayurvedic treatment center providing online treatment has come up with a self-designed, Ayurvedic composition for the patients dealing with muscle pain, joint pain, early arthritis signs, and severe arthritis. Arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes chronic inflammation of the joints and tissue around the joints, as well as in other organs of the body. The disease mostly affects people in the age group between 40 to 60 years.

There are several causes of arthritis and joint pains such as lack of physical activity or engaging in exercise after eating fatty foods. Indulgence in incompatible foods and habits also causes arthritis and joint pains. It is very important to diagnose the problem of arthritis at the initial stage itself because if not treated on time it may further develop the risk of deformity in the joints, osteoporosis, etc.

Experts at Vedas Cure try to identify the severity of arthritis by examining the morning stiffness around the joints of the patients, arthritis of three or more joints, investigating symmetric arthritis, presence of Rheumatoid nodules, etc. Apart from the above, a test of the complete blood count, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, C-reactive protein test, Anti-CCP Test, and X-Rays of the affected joints is also recommended to patients as per their medical reports and severity of pain.

Based on the above, the experts of Vedas Cure develop a unique and customized treatment plan which suits and fulfills the requirement of the patient. The range of compositions, tablets, and oils in the sustainable healing Ortho kit of Vedas cure is Ortho care, a herbal formulation. For this Vedas Cure has developed a unique herbal composition which is made of some very good herbs by the name of Vedas Ortho Care. The herbal composition helps to correct the problem of arthritis internally. It helps to make the joints flexible and controls the pain along the joints. It provides strength to the bones. It also helps to control inflammation caused due to arthritis. Apart from the herbal formulation, the team also gives some classical tables such as Ekaangveer Ras which helps to control excruciating pain along the joints, Mahavaat Ras which controls the inflammation, Mahayog Raj Guggulu, and Lamivilaas Ras.

Elaborating more on the components in the kit, Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure said, “The experts of Vedas Cure have also developed a very premium quality pain relieving oil by the name of Ortho-Malish. The oil is a blend of very good natural herbs which helps to relieve pain instantly. Sarvdardnashak Vati is another Ayurvedic product that aids in the treatment of cervical and lumbar joint damage, and sciatica. It has a natural source of antioxidants that helps joints move more freely. Our aim is to make the transition for our patients as painless and quick as possible with the strength of natural herbs.”

