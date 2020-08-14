VFS Global launches online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection, in association with certified medical laboratories

As borders re-open and travel restrictions ease gradually, convenient and reliable pre-departure

COVID-19 testing solutions are already being made mandatory by some countries, while others

are considering implementing them for all incoming travellers to ease the pressure of on-arrival

testing.

To meet this demand and as part of an additional service offering, VFS Global has launched an online appointment booking service for COVID-19 RT-PCR Sample Collection in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai. This service is offered in association with a network of certified medical laboratories approved by the

Government of India and having all due accreditations for swab collection for COVID-19.

Customers in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai can book appointments on VFS Global’s website

(https://www.vfsglobal.com/en/individuals/indiacovidtest.html) and provide samples at designated

associate medical laboratories from 10 August 2020.

‘At Your Doorstep’ services are also offered in Mumbai, Delhi and Kochi, that enables sample collection

from the safety and comfort of a customer’s home.

Samples are collected by trained medical professionals from associate medical laboratories and the reports directly sent with full confidentiality to the registered email address of the customer.

Similar offerings will be extended to customers in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh,

Jalandhar, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune in the coming weeks.

Who can avail this service?

The COVID-19 RT-PCR Sample Collection service is open for all and is not limited to travellers. The

service can be availed by those who may or may not be exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (strictly as per

local regulations of various states), and only with a doctor’s prescription in Delhi and Kochi.

A dedicated help desk is also provided for VFS Global customers next to select VFS Global Centres to

assist with this service.

Steps to apply for the COVID-19 RT-PCR Sample Collection service:

Step 1 – Schedule an appointment online (click here to schedule an appointment)

Step 2 – Provide details and complete payment: Provide your Aadhaar Card or Voter ID Card or

Page 2/2

Passport Number and personal information before making the payment using a debit or credit card

Step 3 – Provide sample and receive the report: Proceed to provide a sample as per the appointed date,

time and location.

Key benefits:

 Hassle-free online appointment booking system and convenient sample collection

 ‘At Your Doorstep’ sample collection service for convenience and safety in select cities (Mumbai,

Delhi and Kochi)

 Report delivered confidentially to your registered email address

 Sample collection procedures approved by the ICMR and the Ministry of Health and Welfare

Speaking about the service, Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO – South Asia, Middle East & North

Africa, and the Americas, said, “We believe a convenient and reliable pre-departure COVID-19 sample

collection/testing solution can become a catalyst in the recovery process of international travel by

providing assurance to destination countries, airlines and travellers and by becoming a major risk-

mitigator. Countries might even consider making this mandatory for incoming travellers to ease the

the pressure of testing upon arrival.”

The COVID-19 sample collection service is not related to the visa application submission process and has no influence on VFS Global’s visa application process or on the visa decision, which remains the sole prerogative of the concerned government. Customers are advised to check the latest travel advisories from the destination country for information on international travel.

The sample collection service itself is provided by independent third-party service providers which is not owned by or related to VFS Global. VFS Global’s role is limited to assisting customers with appointment booking for the test.