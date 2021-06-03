Vikram Solar rolls-out Covid – 19 vaccination program for its employees

Mumbai, 3rd June 2021: Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturers and a comprehensive EPC solutions & rooftop solar provider, announced the COVID-19 vaccination program for all employees. The vaccination drive commenced in Kolkata and will be conducted across all locations in a phased manner. It shall cover the cost for both the doses of the vaccine for 2000 employees. The initiative is aimed at protecting and safeguarding employees from Covid-19 and a gesture to acknowledge their passion, hard work, and resilience to meet customer commitments during the pandemic. Vikram Solar has set up a Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) in collaboration with Apollo Hospital at The Heritage School, Kolkata for the 1st vaccination drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gyanesh Chaudhary, Managing Director, Vikram Solar said, “The health and well-being of our team is the highest priority. Vikram Solar proudly celebrates the heroes within each of us as we follow safety measures every day to defeat Covid-19 for good! This small step to vaccinate our teammates is an effort to bring back normalcy and to instill the courage to move forward. We are certain this initiative will resonate with our nation’s urge to defeat the pandemic and become the beginning of a movement towards safety and security for all!”

He also added, “The objective of the vaccination initiative is not just to protect our employees, but also the community at large. It is a small gesture to appreciate and express our gratitude for the relentless efforts of our team to meet customer commitments despite the challenges and risks during the pandemic, lockdown restrictions amongst others. We should all do our bit in the fight against Covid-19 by getting ourselves vaccinated.”

Vikram Solar has always taken responsible actions to defeat the pandemic. Besides accelerating digital transformation across the organization and implementing safety measures at the workplace, Vikram Solar focused on offering transparent communication, information on improving psychological and physical fortitude. Vikram Solar formed the COVID Response Team to extend support and address emergency medical requirements for the employees.

About Vikram Solar Limited: Vikram Solar Limited (formerly known as Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd.) is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specializing in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions. With an international presence in 6 continents, the Company is an active contributor in shaping the solar revolution across continents. Carrying forward the extensive manufacturing experience of the Vikram Group, Vikram Solar, since 2006, is building on a 4-decade-old success story.

Vikram Solar’s annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW. The Company’s products comply with the international standards of quality, reliability, and performance. As a fully forward-integrated Solar EPC solutions provider, Vikram Solar deploys world-class technology to design, install and commission solar projects worldwide.