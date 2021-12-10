Vinay Jani, a person with epilepsy believes that “There are NO LIMITS”

New Delhi : EPILEPSY is one of the most common neurological disorders, affecting more than 65 million people worldwide; India alone has an estimated 15 million or more cases.

Despite such a high prevalence, the awareness about epilepsy in India is very low. This lack of awareness further perpetuates the already existing stigma around epilepsy;persons with epilepsy face discrimination and harassment for education, employment and marriage. Thus, the lack of knowledge makes epilepsy a social problem, not just a medical one.

Due to the lack of awareness, a number of persons diagnosed with epilepsy feel dejected and defeated. They feel that they would not be able to achieve anything in life. However, Vinay Jani, believes that epilepsy does not define his limits, and hence “there are NO LIMITS”.

Vinay Jani was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2005. After an initial setback, he decided to push the envelope and started long distance running and Randomneuring (endurance or long-distance cycling in specified time) called BREVET. He has completed5 half marathons, a full marathon and several BREVETS: multiple 200 kms, 300 kms, 600 kms ones, one 1000 kms; he even attempted Paris Brest Paris Brevet!

Vinay is now attempting his second 1000 kms Brevet, which will beginning December 10, 2021, and must be completed in 75 hours!This time he is riding to create awareness about epilepsy and to motivate other persons with epilepsy to believe in his philosophy: “There are NO LIMITS”.

EKATWAM, an NGO working for “persons with epilepsy” held an encouragement “meet-and-greet” event for Vinay Jani and his cycling mates on December 08, 2021atIndia Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The Charge d’affairs of the Canadian High Commission(Acting High Commissioner of Canada), Ms Amanda Strohan graced the occasion as Chief Guest and presented a memento to Vinay Jani. In her address, she congratulated Vinay, and wished him well for all his future endeavors.

Vinay’s accomplishments were woven as an AV meticulously made by Dr.P Sarat Chandra, an eminent Professor of Neurosurgery and a founder member of Ekatwam, which streamed in the well set Gulmohar Auditorium. Dr.Manjari Tripathi, President Ekatwam, an eminent Professor of Neurology and Prof. P Sarat Chandra apprised the guests of the medical and surgical treatments of epilepsy respectively, while Dr. Komal Kamra, founder member, Ekatwam, highlighted the social stigma that is attached to a simple medical ailment. Mr. Adosh Datta, Secretary, Ekatwam, highlighted the multiple ways in which Ekatwam has played in reaching out to persons with epilepsy.

Ms Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Vice President, Ekatwam, former Ms. India Worldwide, a trained dancer and event manager interviewed Vinay Jani and his teammates,bringing forth layers of his life, highs and lows, defining his life where he stated that he did not allow epilepsy to define his limits, hence “NO LIMITS”,cheered by team Ekatwam and our friends from the media.

We wish Vinay Jani and his teammates all the best for their BREVET flagging off at 0430 hours onDecember 10, 2021 at Gurugram (Haryana) and ending in the morning ofDecember13, 2021 at Kundli (Haryana), a phenomenal 333+ kms a day! More power to you friend!