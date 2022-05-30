VS Hospitals launches a dedicated Centre for Geriatric Oncology

Chennai, May 2022: In a continued effort towards reaching greater heights in medical excellence, VS Hospitals today launched a dedicated Centre for Geriatric Oncology, South India’s first Integrated Geriatric Oncology Unit. Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. S. Subramanian, Senior Medical Oncologist, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, VS Group of Hospitals said, “Cancer Incidence and mortality increases with age, with most cancer diagnosis occurring in patients aged 65 and above. The Evaluation and development of treatment recommendations for an older adult with cancer is very challenging and in order to bridge the gap – First of its kind Geriatric Oncology centre at VS Hospital will function in collaboration with senior geriatrician Dr V S Natarajan. It is a one-stop centre for older adults diagnosed with cancer and provides a comprehensive range of medical services to support them.”

The Geriatric Oncology Centre was launched by Padmasri Prof. Dr. V. S. Natarajan in the presence of Freedom Fighter Shri. Lakshmi Kanthan Bharathi IAS (R) and Prof. Dr. S. Jagadesh Chandra Bose, HOD and Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist, VS Hospitals. Also present at the launch event were Prof Dr. S. Subramanian, Prof. Dr. S. Sundar, Senior Consultant Joint Replacement & Tumour Surgeon and Medical Director, VS Group of Hospitals and Mr. Muthu Subramanian, Executive Director, VS Group of Hospitals.