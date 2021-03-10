We celebrate change, we celebrate equality, we celebrate International Women’s Day at Global Hospitals Mumbai

Mumbai: As a part of the Women’s Day celebration at Global Hospital, Mumbai, the women, who contribute to the treatment and recovery of thousands of patients, were recognized for their work. The event was made more memorable as Mumbai’s first successful hand transplant patient Monika More, and Bollywood personalities Boman Irani and Zenobia Irani graced the occasion with their valuable presence. The hospital had organized the thoughtful event to mark this important day when the struggles and inspirational journeys of women are recognized.

The guests felicitated the women staff members of the hospital. Kind words from the guests and their inspiring stories were also a part of the day’s festivities.

Dr. Vivek Talaulikar, CEO-Global Hospitals, Mumbai, said, “It brings me great joy to be able to show appreciation for the women who work tirelessly to make Global Hospital, Mumbai a trusted and well-known health care center. Courage, care, empathy, and the ability to effortlessly multi-task even in difficult situations allow women to excel in the health care industry. Their healing and companionate touch are indispensable. Women continue to be leaders in multiple fields. We should celebrate their strength and achievements every day. I would like to thank all women for their contributions to the world. I would also like to thank Mr. Boman Irani, Mrs. Zenobia Irani, and Ms. Monika More, for making the celebration memorable.”