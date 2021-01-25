“We have vaccinated more than a lakh in just 4 days,” says Rajesh Tope, Minister of Health, Govt. of Maharashtra

Pune: The World Health Parliament (WHP) 2021, a four-day virtual conference organised by MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), the Vishwaraj Hospital and the MIT-WPU School of Pharmacy, concluded on an optimistic note. The conference was organised from 21st to 24th January 2021 and witnessed more than 66 speakers in 10 sessions and was attended by more than 7,588 participants.

MIT World Peace University, which is India’s 3rd best private university and delivers holistic value-based education, organised a conference with the goal of bringing together important stakeholders to deliberate on important healthcare topics, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic that hit us last year. The challenges faced by the healthcare ecosystem and administrators in the face of this pandemic were unprecedented. It was an insightful discussion where experts exchanged views on what went right and what could have been done better. Important stakeholders including doctors, policymakers, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public were a part of the discussion and highlighted the need for a self-reliant medical infrastructure in the country.

The four-day virtual conference was attended by distinguished dignitaries such as Shri. Rajesh Tope – Minister of Health, Govt. of Maharashtra, Mumbai, Shri. Amit Deshmukh, Hon’ble Minster of Medical Education, Cultural Affairs, Govt. of Maharashtra, Guardian Minister, Latur, Dr. Sanjay Oak, Chairman of Taskforce for COVID-19, Govt. of Maharashtra, Dr. Tatyarao Lahane – Padma Shri, Director, Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER), State of Maharashtra & Head, Maharashtra State’s AYUSH Task Force, Dr. Anbumani Ramdoss – Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha, Former Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, Dr. Mani Kumar Sharma – Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Sikkim, Dr. Praveen Togadia – Renowned Cancer Surgeon, President Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, Founder, Hindustan Nirman Dal, Former International Working President, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Shri. Naba Kishore Das – Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha along with the other dignitaries.

This year’s theme was Pioneering Disruptive Reforms in the Healthcare Ecosystem and Atmanirbhar Bharat which covered different topics like India’s response to COVID-19, Pitfalls and Perils in Healthcare Sector in India, Disruptive Reforms in Medical Education, improving capability and reach of Paramedic Services, Role of Public and Private sectors etc. The conference also discussed various topics, such as Atmanirbhar health system in India, Medical Research, Global experience and Regulatory reforms in the health sector. The discussion was insightful and the need to scale up the healthcare system with the help of newer technical innovations was highlighted.

Speaking at the forum Shri. Rajesh Tope – Minister of Health, Govt. of Maharashtra, said, “I would like to compliment MIT World Peace University for organizing this relevant program to discuss with the stakeholders to overhaul the healthcare ecosystem. I express my sincere gratitude to all the COVID warriors and I’m proud to acknowledge that Maharashtra now is in a much more comfortable state – active cases are less and recovery rates have improved drastically. We need to keep following the sanitization, masking and social distancing norms.”

He further added, “We were in a very challenging situation with one of the highest rates in India – numbers were exponentially increasing in Maharashtra and the number of beds in our hospitals was very less. We took steps that many states did not follow. We collaborated with the private sector players and would like to thank them for their cooperation during the pandemic. I would like to thank all the private players who really cooperated in this pandemic situation. Secondly, the affordability of this treatment was also a challenge – we were given a cap on the bills. The testing procedure also became affordable. Even other medical procedures such as CT scans and masks were capped with an affordable price, keeping in mind the poor and economically backward people. The virus was contained even in Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia inhabiting about 20 lakh people. I truly salute our healthcare workers who helped us in containing this virus.”

Speaking about the new vaccine, he shared, “The vaccine has come – we have vaccinated more than a lakh in just four days and are vaccinating more than 25,000 people in just a day following the guidelines of the Government of India. I would like to appeal to everyone and ask them to be optimistic about the vaccination and request them to get vaccinated on their terms.”

Shri. Rahul V. Karad – Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER’s MIT and Executive President, MIT World Peace University, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought back the focus on the necessity for healthcare reforms in the country. The global pandemic has generated the need for a self-reliant healthcare infrastructure system in the country. At present, there was a need for different stakeholders and policymakers to come to a common platform to overhaul the medical ecosystem for the betterment of human wellbeing. The concept behind this year’s World Health Parliament was to create a forum where stakeholders could come together to discuss, deliberate, resolve and design strategies to change the country’s healthcare ecosystem.”

Dr. Sanjay Oak, Chairman of Taskforce for COVID-19, Govt. of Maharashtra, said, “I am delighted that MIT-WPU has organised a global conference on public health and education to encourage research and innovation in the healthcare sector. Today, a completely revolutionary approach, supported by strong governance and regulatory reforms, is required to make the country ‘Atmanirbhar’ in the healthcare sector. A fundamental transformation of the healthcare environment is required, beginning with research in medical education, technological intervention and the healthcare delivery system. Also, research in the area of medicine needs disruptive reforms and the ecosystem needs to be robust for the healthcare facility to be affordable and accessible to the citizens.”

The World Health Parliament 2021 was conducted with the patronage of Padma Vibhushan Dr. R. A. Mashelkar – Eminent Scientist, National Research Professor, Chancellor, ICT, Mumbai and Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, Eminent Computer Scientist and Chancellor, Nalanda University and is inspired by the revered Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad. The conference was conceptualised & convened under the dynamic leadership of educationist, Shri Rahul V Karad and organised by Dr. Aditi R Karad, Executive Director, Vishwaraj Hospital Member Trustee & Joint Secretary General, MAEER’s MIT, Pune, Dr. Bhanudas S. Kuchekar, Dean, School of Pharmacy, MIT-WPU, Dr. B Janaki Ram, Medical Director, Hospital & Health Care Management, Vishwaraj Hospital, Pune, Dr. N T Rao, Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU, Prof. D. P. Apte, Former Pro-Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU and Dr. Ravindranath Patil, Senior Director, MIT-WPU.