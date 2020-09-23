Webinar to raise public awareness on fatty liver and liver cirrhosis

In an endeavor to bring awareness regarding the increasing Liver diseases and the harmful effects of a Fatty Liver, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in association with Haryana School Lecture Association organized a webinar for the Government School lecturers of Haryana. The webinar was chaired by Shri Gautam Sardana, Mayor of Hisar who showed concern over the lifestyle of the people and how it can lead to liver-related disorder, which was attended by over 220 school lecturers from all across Haryana.

Dr. Vivek Vij, Chairman & Director, Liver Transplant, Hepato- Pancreato- Biliary Surgery, Fortis Healthcare was the key speaker in the webinar who highlighted the increasing prevalence of the Liver diseases in Haryana and the importance of early screening to avoid liver scarring or liver cirrhosis.

The quality of life over the last two decades has significantly changed and improved, but the economic evolution has led to a few lifestyle illnesses with far-reaching consequences and increasing health care burden. Changes in lifestyle, obesity, and rising incidence of diabetes have contributed to the “lifestyle health crisis”. This sedentary lifestyle clubbed with high liquor consumption has a direct impact on the functioning of the liver which plays a vital role in cleansing, manufacturing, detoxifying, and digesting.

“Fatty liver occurs when too much fat builds up in liver cells. It is normal to have some amount of fat in the cells, however, the liver is considered fatty if more than 5% of it is fat. While drinking too much alcohol can lead to fatty liver, in many cases it does not play a role. Fatty liver can go unnoticed for decades without showing any symptoms. Gradually the liver will start to swell, and fibrosis accumulates. Once it reaches the advanced stage of scarring – that is – cirrhosis or liver cancer – the disease expresses itself with symptoms. At the stage of cirrhosis, the liver can fail, and then the treatment modalities include liver transplantation. Identifying this problem at the asymptomatic phase gives an opportunity to halt progression or even cure completely. The challenge is to bring such people with asymptomatic Fatty Liver Disease to medical attention.” Said Dr. Vivek Vij, Chairman & Director, Liver Transplant, Hepato- Pancreato- Biliary Surgery, Fortis Healthcare

There are many signs of a fatty liver, although not all of these may be present. These symptoms may come at a very later stage – Fatigue and weakness, Slight pain or fullness in the right or center abdominal area, Elevated levels of liver enzymes, elevated insulin levels, elevated triglyceride levels, loss of appetite, nausea, and vomiting.

“We organized this webinar with the aim to disseminate vital information to the leading lecturers of Haryana on fatty liver and ways to avoid it. This step will help us to reach school children through lecturers. Spreading the right knowledge to the children at an early stage is essential and will help the future generations of our country to lead a healthy life by following a better lifestyle. I am thrilled to see such huge participation from the lecturers of Haryana and would like to express my gratitude towards Dr. Vivek Vij for imparting knowledge and raising awareness around the rising prevalence of liver diseases in Haryana.” Said Shri Gautam Sardana, Mayor of Hisar

Dr. Vivek Vij is a pioneering liver transplant surgeon credited with developing living donor surgery and standardizing safety protocols to achieve the highest of donor safety profile since the time of inception in the country. He is in the only surgeon in India to offer scarless liver donor surgery. Dr. Vij and his team have a cumulative experience of performing more than 2500 liver transplants.