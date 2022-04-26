Wellbeing Nutrition launches SLOW – the first ever time-conscious range of nutraceuticals

National, April 26, 2022: Wellbeing Nutrition, one of India’s fastest-growing plant-based nutrition company, announced the launch of SLOW – the first ever time-conscious range of nutraceuticals for men and women. Comprising 13 supplements, each formulation has been specifically designed for a host of unique health and wellness needs such as fertility support, bone health, weight loss, to everyday multi-vitamins & nutrition, among many others.
In a world where everything is 24×7, there’s expectations we all have for the rest of world to also run 24×7. While technology, work schedules and even entertainment have adapted to be available all through or for extended periods of time, well-being has so far been compartmentalised, only working at specific slots as physical activity, or as one-time deliveries lasting a few hours. The need for sustained delivery matching a consumer’s everyday sustained pace of life was lacking. Introduced for the first time in nutraceuticals to fill this gap, the SLOW technology uses sustained release coated pellets in a capsule, that ensure the timely assimilation of vitamins and nutrients by the human body throughout the day. This new range is designed to address consumer needs for boosting energy, physical endurance and mental alertness, as well as functional health benefits for prevention of diseases.
Commenting on the co-creation of SLOW, “Karan Singh, MD ACG stated “We are very happy to have co-created a time conscious range of nutraceuticals – SLOW that was ideated and conceptulised by Wellbeing Nutrition to solve for the customer’s need of immediate nutrients into the body. Leveraging cutting edge technology and after 2 years of hard work, we are excited to see the immense demand for this innovation from several international markets. My heartiest congratulations to the team of Wellbeing Nutrition for the new range of SLOW nutraceuticals and always being on the journey to disrupt the nutra market ”
Avnish Chhabria, Founder of Wellbeing Nutrition, added, Buoyed by consumer demand to lead a holistic life with good health and wellbeing, the global nutraceutical industry is expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% and is expected to reach USD 578.23 billion by 2025. Leading a fast-paced and sedentary lives have led to an increase in the incidences of lifestyle-related health conditions diseases such as diabetes, cardio-vascular issues and obesity in both men and women. The SLOW range of 13 nutraceuticals provide specific and functional benefits such as fertility, maternity, post-natal nutrients for women, multivitamins as per age for both men and women along with products for hair, skin, gut health, liver and weight loss. And help fill the gap of sustained delivery throughout a day.