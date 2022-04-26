Wellbeing Nutrition launches SLOW – the first ever time-conscious range of nutraceuticals

National, April 26, 2022: Wellbeing Nutrition, one of India’s fastest-growing plant-based nutrition company, announced the launch of SLOW – the first ever time-conscious range of nutraceuticals for men and women. Comprising 13 supplements, each formulation has been specifically designed for a host of unique health and wellness needs such as fertility support, bone health, weight loss, to everyday multi-vitamins & nutrition, among many others.

In a world where everything is 24×7, there’s expectations we all have for the rest of world to also run 24×7. While technology, work schedules and even entertainment have adapted to be available all through or for extended periods of time, well-being has so far been compartmentalised, only working at specific slots as physical activity, or as one-time deliveries lasting a few hours. The need for sustained delivery matching a consumer’s everyday sustained pace of life was lacking. Introduced for the first time in nutraceuticals to fill this gap, the SLOW technology uses sustained release coated pellets in a capsule, that ensure the timely assimilation of vitamins and nutrients by the human body throughout the day. This new range is designed to address consumer needs for boosting energy, physical endurance and mental alertness, as well as functional health benefits for prevention of diseases.