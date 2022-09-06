What are the Home Remedies For Eye Irritation?

By Prof. Dr. Mahipal S Sachdev, Chairman and Medical Director, Center for Sight, New Delhi

Do you know that the eyes are one of the most sensitive parts of our body? Yes, you read it right. You might suffer various eye-related issues if you don’t pay attention to them. Always remember that even minor eye problems can become more prominent if not treated on time. This is why a lot of people want to know about various home remedies for eye irritation.

You might suffer from numerous types of eye-related issues, and the best way to deal with them is to consult an eye doctor. But, if you feel your eye problem is not too severe, you can try to carry out the eye irritation treatment at home. For this, you must have some knowledge of the correct and most helpful home remedies so that you don’t take any risks with your eyes.

Various Eye Problems And Home Remedies To Cure Them

You can’t just apply the same remedies to every eye problem, and that’s why we will tell you about the most common eye-related problems and their home remedies. So, let’s not waste any more time and look at remedies for eye irritation.

1. Swollen Eyes

Do your eyes feel uncomfortable and get swollen? Well, it is one of the most common issues related to the eyes and can happen due to various reasons. Fortunately, at the same time, there are many home remedies for swelling in the eyes.

Causes

Inflamed eyelids

Stye

Some allergy

Home Remedies

Compress Your Eyes:

You should try eye compress twice daily for 15-20 minutes each time.

Wash Your Eyes:

It is always a good idea to wash your eyes and eyelids gently 2-3 times a day.

Apply cucumber:

When you apply cucumber to your swollen eyes, it will facilitate cooling your eyes.

Use Tea Bags:

This is one of the most effective home remedies, as caffeine is believed to penetrate the skin and cure swelling and puffiness.

2. Eye Irritation And Redness

Sometimes you might feel a weird irritation in your eyes and notice that it has become red. Remember that redness in the eyes can be due to various reasons, and you must not ignore it and take necessary actions.

Causes

Blepharitis

Some injury in the eyes

Allergy

Conjunctivitis

Glaucoma

Dry eye

Home Remedies

Avoid makeup:

Sometimes reddening of your eyes can be because of some chemical present in the eye makeup products. So, your first step should be to avoid any eye makeup.

Artificial Tears:

You can buy artificial tears from a pharmacy and use it to cure redness in the eyes.

Cool compress:

Applying a cool compress to your eyes is one of the most effective home remedies for eye irritation and redness.

3. Sore Eyes

Some of you might suffer from pain in the eyes or sore eyes. It is one of the most common problems people often face after using digital devices. You can use various sore eye home remedies to cure your eye pain.

Causes

Too much use of mobiles and computers

Direct exposure to the sun

Smoke

Rubbing the eyes

Swimming in the water containing chlorine

Dehydration

Home Remedies

Aloe Vera:

Mix fresh aloe vera gel in a small amount of water, soak cotton pads, and put it on your eyes. This is highly effective as Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties.

Cold compress:

Apply cold compress 2-3 times daily and give your eyes some rest.

4. Dry Eyes

When tears are properly spread across your eyes, they wash away the dust particles that may cause infection. But, sometimes your tears are not able to keep your eye moist and nourished, or they don’t have the right amounts of oil and water to wash your eye – that’s what we call dry eyes. You can try a few simple home remedies for dry eyes; if they don’t work, consult with a good eye doctor.

Causes

Ageing

Desensitivity of the corneal nerves

Reaction of medications

Medical issues

Exposure to a windy and dusty area

Home Remedies

Avoid smoke:

You should try to bring a change into your environment and avoid being around smoke.

Avoid going into polluted areas and use protective glasses.

Intake Nutritious Food:

You should consider having a more nutritious diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and fibres.

Eye Drops:

You can go to a pharmacy and purchase some reliable eye drops and see if it helps you.