What is the difference between open-area yoga and yoga at home

Vaibhav Somani, Director, Gravolite

Yoga is a metaphor for life. You have to take it really slowly. You can’t rush. You can’t skip to the next position. You find yourself in very humiliating situations, but you can’t judge yourself. You just have to breathe, and let go. It is a workout for your mind, your body and your soul.

Madonna doesn’t require an introduction anywhere on the globe. And, besides her music, she is also to be credited with spreading yoga through the West. Because, what idols do, fans repeat. Today, this boon of India is blessing more than 300 million people worldwide who are regularly practicing yoga (Yoga Earth, 2022).

Over the gone decade, yoga has globally emerged as one of the ‘eudemonic’ disciplines. It is a whole methodology of traversing out of one’s physical confines and into the spiritual dimension of life.

There are several ways to perform yoga: Some may like it in a studio with others, while some would rather sweat it out at a higher room temperature (viz. Bikram yoga). Yoga can generally be practiced inside, at home, or outside, in the fresh air – depending on personal privacy choices, space availability, and environmental factors.

Open-Air Yoga

This is practicing yoga in nature. You systematically develop a relationship with the natural elements, such as wind, sun, sand, and water, by embracing them.

· Benefits

§ Research proves that an adult human has a total lung capacity of about 6 liters of air. By doing yoga openly, you’ll be able to breathe in higher-quality oxygen, which can help break out any impurities that might have built up in your alveoli. Better oxygen tends to cause more air to be inhaled and exhaled, which boosts cardiac function.

§ Without having to cram for space, you will have ample room to freely work your poses.

§ The challenging terrain necessitates a higher level of focus, thus intensifying your practice.

§ Contacting earth with your bare soles and palms makes your heart pump smoother as the blood viscosity gets reduced.

Yoga at Home

The common justifications for being unable to do yoga, such as being busy, sleepy, cash-strapped, or uncomfortable, can be defeated by establishing a home routine because it will certainly be difficult to join yoga classes every day or locate an uncrowded area away.

· Benefits

§ At-home yoga is a great option for introverts who are more confident in action when nobody is watching.

§ Certain yoga postures may have you hesitant about assuming them in open areas. A quiet corner of your house is an ever-available choice in such a case.

§ Meditation – a major branch of yoga – is better attained when the mind knows that the door is shut and nobody can interrupt by unwanted arrivals or peeps.

Carrying Props Is Not a Bad Idea

While there are varying views, most yoga instructors recommend the use of yoga accessories. Mats are one such accessory. Because gone are the times when yoga gurus achieved perfection in this art within ashrams. Will the ultramodern yoga practitioners of today prefer to travel back in time and do it in dirt or mud?

Yoga mats, in particular, can be advantageous if you struggle with a particular yoga pose. They support your body, keeping your alignment correct and facilitating the practice of yoga. Mats also help you feel more secure and at ease while you master those complex poses if you are new to yoga.

Props also help you adapt the poses if you are suffering an illness or injury or are having any medical concerns. Use props to practice yoga more safely.

In the end:—

Regardless of where yoga is performed and with props or not, each asana is packed with wonderful advantages, which get transitioned into you as stretch into them. Therefore, doing yoga regularly is more important.