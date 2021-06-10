Why Men Hair Grooming Industry Is Booming Globally

In the earlier days it was the women who made every effort to maintain their looks but now the men have become very conscious of their appearance and leave no stone unturned to look their very best.

To look young and dashing, one must have a good amount of hair on the head and balding, especially at a young age, makes the person look older and the youthful appearance takes a beating. Thus people of all ages and from every corner of the world, are now flocking to hair restoration centers to get that young look back.

Cashing in on this rush of patients, a large number of transplant clinics have suddenly mushroomed and doctors, with little or no experience at all, are taking advantage of the situation, not realizing that hair restoration and transplants are very delicate procedures and require immense experience to give that natural look to the patient, who has come to you with great faith and a huge amount of expectations. Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Co-founder of Eugenix, MD, AIIMS, New Delhi, and Dr. Arika Bansal, Alumni, MBBS, MD AIIMS New Delhi says the number of persons approaching us at Eugenix for hair restoration. Here it must be mentioned that although the results at Eugenix are amongst the best in the world, we still make a concerted effort to do even better, to bring a smile on those even most difficult cases, to restore their looks and confidence, and, to understate, that is what gives us pleasure too.

Safety of patients Is The Topmost Priority During Treatment In Covid

Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Co-founder of Eugenix hair Sciences says that we have always been careful with our patients and their accompanying procedures, but this pandemic has altered all the equations and compelled us to become even more so, for the safety of our patients and also that of our staff and attending doctors.

At the beginning of this dreaded disease, which began a year ago, we suspended all procedures and closed our doors to even outpatients. During this time we sterilized our entire setup and isolated our staff within our compound. After testing our staff and doctors, we gradually opened to very few procedures per week, that too when the number of active cases started declining and the lockdown, which was enforced by our government, began to gradually open up, added Dr. Sethi.

Every patient who came after that had to have a Covid PCR negative report, not more than 24 to 48 hours old, and was told not to bring any attendant inside our center. Our attending staff were masked and wore sterilized gloves and maintained social distancing with the patient. Limited staff was allowed in the operation room, that too after donning a PPE kit and taking all due precautions. The patient too had to change into sterilized OT clothes and given a fresh face mask and sanitized before being taken into the operation room for the procedure, stated Dr. Sethi.

Till today, our staff and doctors are regularly tested and anyone with even the slightest complaints is immediately isolated and dealt with accordingly.

All necessary precautions are taken to ensure the safety of our patients and, of course, our entire team of doctors and staff, without whom we won’t be able to budge even an inch, informed Dr. Sethi.

Latest Enhancement In Technology Of Hair Transplant Treatment

Dr. Arika Bansal, Co-Founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences informed that the FUE, or Follicular Unit Extraction, the method is the most popular one used by everyone in the world. In this method, the grafts are extracted and preserved in a solution. Slits are then made in the recipient area and the extracted grafts then implanted one by one.

Dr. Arika Bansal said, “We use the DHT, or Direct Hair Transplant, technique. This is an advanced modification of the FUE method and has been invented by our team of doctors.

The Procedure

Dr. Arika Bansal, Alumni, MBBS, MD AIIMS New Delhi said, “In this technique, the slits are made first in the recipient area. The grafts are then extracted from the donor area and implanted immediately and simultaneously with the help of blunt implanters into the pre-made slits in the recipient area.

“The advantages of this method are that the slits are made first and the grafts, after extraction, are immediately implanted into these pre-made slits, thus reducing the time that the grafts are kept outside the body. This prevents the grafts from any damage that can occur due to its a prolonged period outside the body and also mishandling that can possibly take place” added Dr. Bansal.

“The uptake of the grafts is vastly improved and the results are far better, besides making the post-operative timeless and more comfortable. Thus boasting of an almost 100% success rate and this, along with our immense experience of almost 13 years in this field, coupled with the dedication of our doctors and our well-trained staff, is what makes Eugenix stand out heads above any other in this field. That is the reason that Eugenix today is considered the best in this country and amongst the top 5 in the world in the field of hair Transplantation and we strive tirelessly to be the best in the world, which is well within our reach” Dr. Sethi closed the statement.