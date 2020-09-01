Why pre-marital counseling is essential and how does AMH Test play a role By Dr. Ritu Hinduja, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility Mumbai

It may be the right time that couples should think about both, pre and post-marital counselling. Though the couple may think that the counselling is unnecessary, the outcome could make them feel otherwise. Counselling is a good way to resolve all your relationship issues along with planning your timeline of steps towards starting a family. Yes, you have heard it right!

Chalking out a roadmap for when to plan a child makes you feel empowered as a couple, and it is easier than you think. Two very simple tests can help you plan your parenthood and that is a blood AMH (Anti-Mullerian Hormone) level in women and semen analysis in men.

Everything about the Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test:

In women egg reserves decline with age, this is known as their biological clock. AMH testing is a way for couples to get a sense of the reproductive span, thus helping in smart planning of conception

AMH Test is a test that is an indicator of a woman’s ovarian reserve. The level of AMH gives insights into the remaining quantity of eggs and where a woman stands on her fertility graph. AMH testing involves a simple blood test that can be done at any time of the month, as the levels of AMH do not change with the menstrual cycle.

Did you know? The AMH blood test can be done even if you are using oral contraceptives.

Why pre-marital counselling is essential and how does AMH Test plays a role:

Many couples seek pre-marital counselling to test their compatibility. For couples, today fertility parameters are as important as emotional factors before tying the knot and thus AMH along with a semen analysis can be the perfect test. Understanding your AMH levels can help to assess your ovarian egg reserve and therefore your fertility. However, we know fertility declines as we age so it’s important that women understand their fertility and what the current tests and treatments can and can’t do for them. Considering we now live in a society where late marriages are a norm which ultimately translates into a delay in starting a family, AMH Testing helps in providing information on reproductive years left for the couple.

Career-oriented women tend to delay many aspects of their personal life while chasing their professional dreams. Increasing age means a decrease in ovarian reserve, this can prove to be a roadblock in attaining motherhood. A simple blood test lets a woman know her ovarian reserve within a matter of hours. Therefore, if you get your AMH levels tested at a younger age, you will have a better idea of your reproductive health. An AMH test can also help couples decide if they want to put their embryos on ice while they pursue other achievements on their timelines. It can also guide women who do not have a steady partner or are not married to decide to freeze their eggs thereby freezing their fertility in time so that when they do find a partner they can use their frozen eggs and plan a pregnancy thereby breaking free of the deleterious effects of ageing on reproductive outcomes.

When to opt for the AMH test?

AMH can be done at any time in the menstrual cycle, as your AMH levels are stable throughout the cycle. It is a marker for ovarian (egg) reserve and is assessed via an AMH blood test. It is imperative to understand that AMH is just an indicator of a woman’s fertility and does not guarantee a pregnancy. Women opting for AMH testing should consult with her fertility expert or gynaecologist to discuss the way forward.

Take-home message: AMH does not guarantee pregnancy in the future. However, it does make a woman more educated about her fertility. If your AMH levels are low and do not meet the mentioned criteria, then you need to speak to your doctor and act accordingly. Your doctor will then suggest a suitable way forward for you.