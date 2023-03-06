Why Preventative Dentistry Is Important At Every Age

Every person knows the importance of a good oral healthcare routine. Brushing, flossing, eating the right foods, and avoiding some foods contribute to stronger, whiter teeth. However, some people are susceptible to cavities, tooth decay, and other issues due to genetics and other conditions. This is where preventative dentistry comes in handy.

What is Preventative Dentistry?

Preventative dentistry combines regular dental appointments and proper oral healthcare habits to reduce vulnerability to gum diseases, tooth decay, cavities, and other complications. It also encompasses routine x-rays and teeth cleaning services.

The Importance of Preventative Dentistry

Preventative dentistry keeps your teeth clean, strong, and white. Here are the top benefits of this practice.

Clean and White Teeth

So, how does preventive dentistry keep teeth clean at any age? While brushing and flossing are effective at maintaining good oral hygiene, they have some shortcomings.

First, you might have overcrowded, misaligned, or crooked teeth, making it difficult for the bristles to reach and remove the particles stuck between your teeth. Visiting a dentist for checkups guarantees thorough cleaning, reducing the risk of plaque and tartar.

Secondly, some people are susceptible to tooth discolouration because of the water they use. If tap water contains too much fluoride, preventive dentistry can lower the risk of discolouration and eventual decay.

It Saves Money

Preventive dental care is cheaper than restorative work. For instance, cleaning gums is much more affordable than performing root canals and other procedures used to treat gum disease. It also costs less to protect your natural teeth than installing dentures, implants, and other artificial solutions.

Moreover, many insurers provide partial or complete coverage for preventive dental care practices. On the other hand, it isn’t easy to find an insurance company that pays for restorative procedures – most times, you have to use your money to pay for the treatment.

Less Pain and Discomfort

The mouth has several nerve endings, explaining the pain you feel during most dental procedures. Preventive dentistry protects your teeth from extensive damage and keeps the sensitive dentin and pulp from exposure. As a result, routine checkups and other minor processes are less painful.

Better Self-esteem

Oral health issues can contribute to lower self-esteem and affect your social life. Bad breath, discoloured teeth, and misalignment can reduce your confidence in public areas and cost you several opportunities.

Visiting a dentist regularly improves your self-image because it deals with the issues above and guarantees a sparkling smile. Improved self-esteem enhances the quality of life.

Better Overall Health For Children

Besides a poor self-image, poor oral health causes decreased appetite and reduce your kid’s attention span, leading to poor physical and mental well-being. Such issues can have a lifelong impact on your children.

It is advisable to start taking your kids to the dentist on their first birthday. This prevents future oral issues and breeds confidence so they won’t fear the dentist as adults.

It Prevents Potential Life-threatening Diseases

Do you know that some oral health disorders increase the risk of life-threatening conditions? For instance, poor gum health increases the risk of diabetes. Some issues also increase the risk of cancer, heart disease, and stroke.

Preventive dentistry can help diagnose oral cancer and other diseases, which are treatable upon early detection. If you wait, you will regret it when your doctor diagnoses you with a chronic condition you’d otherwise have avoided through regular dental appointments.

How Much Does it Cost?

As mentioned above, most insurance companies cover preventative dentistry costs. Your insurer will pay for checkups, cleaning, and x-rays, provided you don’t go for them more than twice yearly. If you exceed this limit, you’ll cover the expenses out of your pocket.

Conclusion

Despite being an essential part of human life, some people take oral healthcare for granted. Please don’t be like them – embrace preventative dentistry to enjoy the advantages above and live a comfortable and happy long life.