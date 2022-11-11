WIPRO – HHF launch exclusive health program for women and children in rural

Women suffering from Reproductive Health issues shows survey

Hyderabad, 11th November 2022: Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), in collaboration with WIPRO Care has launched a comprehensive health care program for Women & Children under Maheshwaram Mandal, R.R. District. In the initial phase of the program 5 villages i.e., KC Thanda, Kalwakole, Harshaguda, Ameerpet & Kandakur all falling under Maheshwaram Mandal will be covered.

The health program which was launched today at K.C. Thanda under Maheshwaram Mandal, today will be run by HHF & will have qualified doctors, nurses, counsellors, and paramedics. The program will be supported by WIPRO Care, which runs a factory for manufacture of SANTOOR products in Maheshwaram in the presence of R. Sunitha Naik, Vice -MPP, J. Motilal Naik, Sarpanch & Mr. Vishwanath, Factory manager of Wipro Care, Hyderabad.

Prior to launching the program, a survey was undertaken in the said villages, that showed that a significant % of women suffer with reproductive health issues and have undergone removal of uterus (hysterectomy), anemia in women and children is also very common and elderly suffer with refractive errors of the eye & joint pains. Pregnant women lack nutrition and proper ante-natal care said Ms. Sunita Naik, Vice – MPP.

Thus, keeping in mind, the needs of women in particular in rural villages, HHF along with WIRPO has come up with a comprehensive primary health care plan.

HHF, will run two mobile clinics per week in each of the villages that will provide primary health care services at the doorstep, particularly to women and children. Apart from Primary Care, ante & post-natal care, women’s reproductive health issues & treatment for non-communicable diseases will also be provided. A monthly super specialty under an Obstetrics & Gynecology will be part of the services.

The other intervention planned as a part of this program are to provide education and awareness on menstrual health & nutrition to women from these rural areas.

A door to door health screening will be conducted by trained counsellors locally hired from the villages. Screening will check for anemia, general health, eye & oral health, and pregnancies.

An online health app has been designed to capture the information, so that the interventions can be tailor made to each patient.

Women and children with Anemia & malnutrition will be given nutritional supplements and medicine apart from counselling on healthy diet. Labs will be done in the clinic to check for Iron deficiency in women and children.

The whole idea of the program is to take quality health care to doorstep particularly for the women, who are at the center of family’s well-being & who do not have easy access to good health care. Through effective counselling, education and clinicals, we aim at improving the well-being and health of women in these rural areas said Mr. Vijay Kiran, HR Manager at WIPRO Care, Hyderabad.