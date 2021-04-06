With the upcoming World Health Day, CNBC-TV18 launches its new initiative ‘#MySmileMyInsurance’ to raise awareness on the importance of having a smart Health Insurance plan

Mumbai, 6th April 2021: The year 2020 was an eye opener for everyone as it brought to fore the stressful implications of medical emergencies and the unpredictable financial disturbance it can cause. Now more than ever, having a robust health insurance plan can provide the added financial and emotional protection needed during such unprecedented times. Thus, this World Health Day, with an aim to educate and spread awareness on having your health insured and thus ensuring your million dollar smile, CNBC-TV18, India’s leading English business news channel launches their latest initiative, ‘#MySmileMyInsurance’ – Say Yes To Health!

According to a 2020 survey on health insurance done by a leading insurance company in India, before the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, only 10% of people were interested in health insurance that covered new age diseases. However, the number has drastically risen to 71% as people consider health insurance a necessity now, after the pandemic and the tumultuous year gone by.

Taking note of this fact and the overall importance of health insurance as a must-have product, the channel endeavors to promote and reinforce the several benefits and safety nets that a robust health plan can offer to its audience.

To further amplify the campaign, CNBC-TV18 has put together on-air content, deployed dedicated promos, and activated an extensive social media campaign for their followers to engage with. CNBC-AWAAZ, the flagship Hindi business news channel too will promote the initiative on-air and on their social media pages to reach out to their dedicated set of audience.

Sharing her thoughts on the brand’s endeavor, Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18 said, “As the adage goes, Health is Wealth and the pandemic has underlined its relevance like never before. The COVID-19 outbreak saw a vast amount of people suffer through last minute medical contingencies and expenses, along with major loss of income, jobs etc. This coupled with often not having an active and viable health insurance plan resulted into serious distress for many.

As a brand that has always been cognizant towards our audience’s needs, we look forward to making the most of our platform to voice awareness on important factors such as these that affect them and reinforce smart habits that lead to a better, healthier life and a financially secure future”

CNBC-TV18 and CNBC-AWAAZ as media brands are well-known in guiding their audiences into making sensible and important life and financial decisions, and thus are backing a cause pertaining both to health as well as financial security.