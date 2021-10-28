Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road Formed a Survivor Group to Create Awareness Regarding Stroke

On account of World Stroke Day, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road conducted a Stroke Support Group interaction which saw participation from over 30 survivors, patients, with the motto of providing a platform for stroke survivors and caregivers to come together, socialize, exchange experiences, and encourage others. The doctors spoke on recognizing early symptoms of stroke signs timely intervention to save the lives of many. The occasion was graced by the chief guest and stroke survivor Mr Sheen Figeredo.

A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is hampered, causing damage or death of the brain cells. There are 2 types of strokes, ischemic stroke that occurs due to the clot formation in the blood vessel supplying to the brain, and haemorrhagic stroke is seen when the blood vessel supplying the brain ruptures causing leakage of blood into the surrounding brain. Stroke identification can be done with vital signs like

B-Trouble with balance,

E-Vision loss,

F-Facial expressions change

A-Arm weakness

S- Slurring speech

T-Reach a nearby hospital with stroke care facilities in time.

Nowadays, many youngsters are also diagnosed with this condition. Some of the risk factors for stroke in younger adults are smoking, heavy drinking, diabetes, obesity, illicit drug use, binge drinking, family history. Given the number of patients suffering from stroke, morbidity, and mortality rates associated with it, creating awareness and recognizing the symptoms of this condition on time, is of prime importance. Stroke needs a timely treatment within the window period of 5 hours. Otherwise, one can lose his/her life.

Dr. Pavan Pai, Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road said, “Stroke is claiming millions of lives each year. It can happen anywhere and to anyone, so timely treatment is essential as every minute is precious. Around 230 Stroke Patients were Successfully Treated at Wockhardt Hospital from September 2019-September 2021. Out of which, 144 were males, 86 were females. 23 patients in the age group of 31-40 years, 36 in the age group of 41-50 years, 59 patients in the age group of 51-60 years, 100 patients in the age group of 61-80 years, and 12 patients above 80 were successfully treated at the hospital. At Wockhardt Hospital, we have an entire stroke team under-one-roof of specially trained emergency doctors and nurses who are available 24 x 7 to handle emergencies.”

Dr Pai added, “Still, there is a lack of awareness about stroke. This event was an eye-opener, as coming up with a stroke survivors’ group will be helpful for people to understand the condition in a better way. The stories shared by stroke survivors will surely motivate other patients to deal with the condition. Around 30 patients were felicitated during the event. This event will be conducted every 3 months where patients will share their experience, other survivors will be invited to spread the awareness on stroke and the symptoms of spotting this fatal condition will be taught to people.”

Stroke survivor Mrs Saroj Mehra said, “After suffering from a stroke, I thought, I will never be able to stand on my feet again. But I thank Wockhardt Hospital for saving my life with timely intervention. This event organized by the hospital gave us an opportunity to interact with other survivors, know about their struggles and journeys. I was touched by the hospital’s gesture of felicitating us. I urge other stroke patients to be courageous, and concentrate on improving the quality of life.”

Chief guest and Stroke survivor Mr Sheen Figeredo said, “I am an active person leading a healthy lifestyle. Stroke can strike unknowingly, and leave you disabled for life. I didn’t have any clue about stroke, and how it affects one’s life. It was hard to not be able to do the things I used to do with ease after getting a stroke. I was ready to do whatever it takes to deal with a stroke. Catch the early warning signs of stroke, and take treatment within the window period of 4.5 hours. Recovering both, physically and emotionally is important. Remember, your body is your temple, take utmost care of it. The hospital has taken a good initiative of forming a stroke survivor group, and many people will be able to seek benefit from it. Now, after recovering, I can walk freely, play cricket, and even run too. I even went on a bike ride of 120 kms to Vapi, Gujarat. Don’t forget to manage comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension.”