Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road Organized Doctors Day by Felicitating Doctors & Fun-filled activities.

Mumbai: Doctors are putting their lives on the line and taking up a major risk while taking care of COVID patients. Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, celebrated National Doctor’s Day to honour and acknowledge the contribution of doctors during these unprecedented times. Around 70 – 100 doctors Participated in fun-filled activities and were felicitated with silver medals for their selfless service towards society. Present on the occasion were Commissioner MBMC Shri. Prakash Dhole and special guest Chief Medical Officer MBMC Dr. Prakash Jadhav.

Dr. Pankaj Dhamija, Center Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said, “Doctors are the backbone of the healthcare system. During these tough times when we are all concerned about our family and ourselves, without thinking about their safety, the doctors fearlessly worked to save the lives of the patients. To applaud the limitless efforts of the doctors, the hospital organized an event to help them de-stress during the pandemic. The doctors participated in many interesting activities such as karaoke, stand-up comedy acts followed by a chaat party. They were also honoured with silver medals for protecting the patients. We are elated to come forward, and do our bit for our doctors who are the strongest pillar, and thanked them for their valuable contribution.”

Dr. Girish L. Bhalerao, Super Specialty Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road said, “We are touched by the hospital’s efforts to make us feel special. We thoroughly enjoyed all the activities organized by the hospital. This has helped us get that much-needed break from our hectic schedule, come together and spend some quality time with each other. I thank the hospital for taking care of us during the pandemic and ensuring that we are safe.”