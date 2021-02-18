Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road Successfully Performed A Complex Surgery to Save Eyes of A 26-year-old Accident Victim with Multiple Facial Fractures

Mumbai: A team led by Dr. Abdul Hameed, a Consultant Maxillofacial Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, successfully operated a 26-year-old accident victim for multiple facial fractures to save his eyes and eliminate the risk of vision loss. The patient was discharged without any post-operation complications and under follow-up for two-three months.

A 26-year-old Yash Kanojia, a resident of palghar, met with an accident while traveling on a bike. Initially, he was admitted to the local hospital for primary care later patient was shifted to Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

Dr. Abdul Hameed, Consultant Maxillofacial Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, said, “On arrival in an emergency the patient was critical and was advised immediate CT Scan to rule the situation of the eye and facial fractures. His CT scan revealed that there were multiple fractures on the face involving the bones around his eyes and that could have led to the vision impairment. Hence, the patient was advised to undergo fixation of all the facial bone fracture and exploration of eye and repair of the orbital bone fractures impinging on the eyeball, once he was neurologically fit for the surgery till then he was managed with medications.”

Dr. Hameed added, “To avoid further complications, it was decided to perform the surgery in one go. The surgery lasted for 3-4 hours. The surgery was carried out smoothly with desired results. Timely intervention, proper diagnosis and treatment can save people.”

“His life was shattered after that ghastly accident. He had bruises all over his face and he couldn’t even see properly as the facial fractures compressing his eye. We were disheartened and not able to understand but doctors at the hospital gave us hope and assurance that he will be fine. We thank the doctors for their prompt treatment for saving his eyes in fact his eyes. 2021, have got a fresh lease of life to our son,” concluded the patient’s father Papu Kanojia.