Wockhardt Hospitals, South Mumbai Re-accredited by JCI, USA for the second time

Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals, South Mumbai becomes the first hospital in South Mumbai to receive the coveted accreditation of Joint Commission International (JCI), the USA in 2014 and recently successfully got re-accredited for a three-year term. Joint Commission International Accreditation is the Gold Standard in healthcare which demonstrates a commitment to provide world-class patient care and safety as also evidence-based clinical practice

Dr. Parag Rindani, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, South Bombay said, “It is a proud moment for Wockhardt Hospitals South Mumbai to be granted JCI accreditation for the second time. We are elated as the hospital has got the JCI accreditation after surveyors minutely evaluated the quality of our treatment, the training of our doctors, nurses and paramedical teams and high-end clinical patient care equipment. Doctors at Wockhardt hospital have performed more than 10,000 interventional procedures and surgeries in each specialty, and are skilled and well-trained in performing the least invasive surgeries when it comes to all specialties. The JCI Reaccreditation is a measure of the highest standard of quality in healthcare, worldwide.”

Dr. Rindani added, “During the COVID 19 pandemic too, the hospital successfully catered to the needs of COVID and non-COVID patients. The hospital has created a separate section for non-COVID patients with all cross-infection possibilities worked upon and reduced.

The hospital achieved the milestone during these unprecedented times by providing round-the-clock services to all our patients and will continue to do so. Our mission is to improve the quality of life of the patients. At Wockhardt Hospitals, when patient care wins, Life Wins.”