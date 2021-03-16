Woman in Nashik with health issues conceives twins after 14 IVF cycles

Nashik, March , 2021: After repeatedcycles of failed in vitro fertilisation (IVF), Nashik couple Vibha and Abhik (names changed) were blessed with a twin pregnancy on their fifteenth attempt. Married for 15 years, the couple exhibit secondary infertility since they already have an elder child. Hoping to complete their family with more children, they tried to conceive naturally as well as using assisted reproductive technology (ART). They turned to Indira IVF clinic in the city to help them with their dreams of parenthood.

Vibha(36) reported having chronic hypertension and hypothyroidism. Upon testing for fertility parameters, it was found that the uterine lining, endometrium, had grown into the uterus (called adenomyosis); additionally, the left fallopian tube was blocked with fluids (left terminal hydrosalpinx), and had less number of viable eggs (poor antral follicular count). On analysing Abhik’ssemen sample, he was observed to have severe oligoasthenoteratozoospermia or OAT. This condition is marked by three characteristic defects in sperm – low sperm count, poor sperm movement, and abnormal shape.

Elaborating on the couple’s case, Dr Pallavi Untwal, IVF Specialist, Indira IVF Nashik said, “The couple had attempted ART with self eggs 12 times, all of which failed, followed by two times using donor eggs that resulted in missed abortion. This is called recurrent implantation failure. Given the couple’s compromised levels of healthy egg reserve and sperms, the best alternative is to opt for donor embryos. Donor embryos are genetically and physically healthy and have better chances of implanting in the uterus, and subsequently leading to a live birth.”

In order to prepare Vibha’s uterus for implantation, she was given platelet-rich plasma (PRP) 10 days before embryo transfer. Laser assisted hatching also helped to prepare the site. Two donor embryos were transferred. Levels of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) and an ultrasound confirmed the presence of two growing foetuses.

“Recurrent implantation failure is a complex problem that occur due to a number of reasons. The treatment plan varies depending on the source of the problem. In such cases, the best solution that provides light at the end of the tunnel is personalised treatment, depending on the unique nature of each case,” said Dr Untwal, the specialist on this case.

About Indira IVF

Indira IVF is India’s largest infertility specialty clinics chain with 94 centres across the country, supported by a passionate workforce of over 2200 people. Indira IVF performs about 33,000+ IVF procedures a year – the highest number in the country.

As a responsible leader, Indira IVF constantly strives to dispel the stigma, taboo, myths and misinformation about infertility. Indira IVF is also committed to developing and grooming talent for fertility treatments. Through the Indira Fertility Academy, it collaborates with like-minded organisations and institutions to further this cause. Having perceived the potential of Indira IVF in the sector, TA Associates, a leading global equity firm from the U.S., invested in the organisation in 2019. Indira IVF was founded in the year 2011 in Udaipur, Rajasthan by Dr Ajay Murdia.