Women Inspiring Network Leads The Movement To Beat Breast Cancer Together

New Delhi, Friday, 7th October 2022: Women Inspiring Network (WIN), an inspirational storytelling network that creates, shares, informs & inspires women, is ready to organize a Breast Cancer Awareness event on 12th October 2022 at Kylin, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. The first offline gathering aims to spread in-depth information about the impact of breast cancer, symptoms, and precautions that one should focus on, along with the winning stories of Breast Cancer survivors. As October is breast cancer awareness month, WIN hopes to increase understanding of this deserving cause.

Stuti Jalan Founder of, the Women Inspiring Network (WIN), said, “It is the responsibility of each member of the society to be aware of Breast Cancer and educate themselves on how best they can support our fellow members in their fight against it. With this goal in mind, we have taken this initiative abiding by our social responsibility and with the motive to educate society. We eagerly look forward to an evening where women from across the fields of Doctors, Entrepreneurs, Entertainment, and media, among others, will be coming under one roof to support this important cause and generate a much-needed conversation on the topic. The aim of the event is to create awareness about Breast Cancer and make strides to ensure that every woman has access to the resources, consultations, and support that they require to power through this fight.”

Women Inspiring Network (WIN) has previously held several online webinars promoting various causes for sudden attention. The first offline awareness event will witness 40-50 women, pioneers & leaders in their fields, from doctors, entrepreneurs, designers, hoteliers, etc. The panel discussion will raise awareness about breast cancer and how to detect & combat it in time. It will also highlight celebrity cancer survivors and those who actively promote the cause.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among women and the fifth leading cause of cancer death overall. Regardless of medical advances, everyone knows someone diagnosed with the disease. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Indian women. According to the Union Ministry, with a 25.8 percent occurrence rate and a 12.7% mortality rate per 100,000. Inequality characterizes the global burden of breast cancer mortality. Women Inspiring Network (WIN) encourages women to take precautions and steps to detect it early when it is more treatable and reduce the number of cases in the country.