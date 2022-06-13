Women Staffs of Kauvery Hospital receive certification for upskilling programme

Chennai, June 2022: Few people who come to our mind when we hear the word ‘Healthcare workers’, are doctors and nurses. However, a healthcare organization cannot be complete without administration, security and housekeeping. Often, the staffs from housekeeping or security department go unnoticed.

In an effort to provide them with the right skills and guidance, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a leading multispecialty healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, in association with IMPA (Image Management Professionals’ Association), Chennai chapter conducted a training programme for the upskilling and empowerment of women staffs from the housekeeping and security department.

Hospital cleaning has shown to have an impact on rates of healthcare associated infections and good environmental hygiene which is critical to quality care. Yet, those tasked with the role of ensuring a safe and clean environment often go un-recognized and as members of the healthcare workforce they rarely get priority even for skill enhancement. This initiative will help them upgrade and refine their skills, thereby improving their quality of work and the rate of employability.

This course spanning for 4 hours of training, covered skills in Grooming, Hygeine and Communication which culminated with a certification ceremony.

“The staffs in housekeeping and security interact with people who walk day in and out of the hospital, and they are the key people to have the place in order. However, some might need upskilling and guidance to deliver their work with perfection and confidence. A programme such as this, will impart training in basic Housekeeping, Etiquette, Grooming, Hygiene and Communication skills to empower women by moulding them as a confident and skilled individual thereby increasing their employability. Secondly, the programme will validate their service efficiency by providing a certificate of basic skills imparted. The programme is being extended to other units of Kauvery Hospital in a phased manner,” says Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital Chennai.

Around 52 women staffs from the Department of House Keeping and Security at Kauvery Hospital Chennai received certificates at a ceremony held at the hospital.