World Breastfeeding Week: Most Awkward Places Moms Have Breastfed in India

You envision breastfeeding at home, sitting in your recliner, with delicate music out of sight. Be that as it may, actually, babies get hungry at the most badly arranged occasions and at the most awkward places. Moms claim breastfeeding in public places in India is very unpleasant and difficult due to the unavailability of breastfeeding rooms.

A staggering 93% of Indian moms feel uncomfortable while breastfeeding their children in public places due to a stark lack of breastfeeding facilities, reveal the findings of a survey conducted by Momspresso.com, India’s largest user-generated content platform that allows women to express themselves through different formats including text, audio, and video across ten languages.

When asked about the barriers to breastfeeding comfortably in India, 53% of moms cited the lack of hygienic, appropriate or safe spaces while 47% said that it is the lack of privacy and constant staring by people that hinders comfortable breastfeeding.

One reason that can be credited to this evident uneasiness is the sexualization of ladies’ bodies. The bosom is constantly observed as a sexual area instead of an organ creating vital sustenance for an infant’s development and improvement.

Here are 5 most awkward places moms have breastfed in India:

In The Car

9 out of 10 moms in India have breastfed their child in a car. Nursing the child in a moving car puts both you and the baby to the risk of injury. Many moms have had to breastfeed their babies in a car especially while travelling due to lack of any breastfeeding rooms or infrastructure. Not just travelling, there are incidents where mothers have to breastfeed their children in the parking lots of malls, shopping centres, etc as well.

In Public Transit

Breastfeeding openly expects ladies to be discrete and concealed, so as not to uncover her bosom. She is additionally required to take care of in a proper spot to abstain from discomforting others, guard against the judgment, and to shield herself from the undesirable male gaze. It is highly inconvenient for mothers to feed their babies in such judgemental scenarios.

Airport Broom Closet Rooms

This is another awkward place where mothers have had to breastfeed their children.

The majority of the mothers stated that the greatest deterrents were uncomfortable stares, hygiene, and a lack of privacy. It is crucial for airports to have breastfeeding rooms for mothers in order to provide them with a safe secure and hygienic experience rather than the one of discomfort, pressure, and turmoil.

At the restaurant

When baby’s need to eat coincides with your dinner reservation, you’re within your rights to breastfeed. However, other diners and restaurant staff might not be comfortable with this natural display. As a mother and a woman, it’s a conflicting situation. It becomes tough to feed your child without the awkward glares and stares that you get. Mothers tend to ask the host to make reservations where they have their back towards the whole place or asking someone to coverup for them.

Public Washrooms

his is absolutely an absurd and unhygienic place to breastfeed an infant. In certain emergencies, many mothers have had to breastfeed their children in public washrooms where people are relieving themselves. It is harmful to the health of both the mother and the infant. Breastfeeding requires a clean and hygienic place if that is anything one can ask for.