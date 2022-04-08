World Health Day quote from Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Medical Director – CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital

“A healthy environment is essential to live a healthy life. According to WHO, more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes. Our indifference towards our planet can lead to cascading effects on our health and overall well-being. In the past few years, we have seen many casualties due to the extreme weather events such as heatwaves, flood and drought. We are witnessing climate change which are impacting our health in various ways including spike in Gastrointestinal illness, Respiratory diseases, Vectorborne and Zoonotic diseases. Climate change can also lead to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and dementia. We hope this theme highlights the importance of planet’s wellbeing, which also leads to better health for billions of people across the world. “
–Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Medical Director – CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital