World Heart Day 2022 – P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre to project a blinking heart to create awareness around heart health

Mumbai, 28 September 2022 : World Heart Day is celebrated globally every year on 29thSeptember to raise awareness around cardiovascular diseases. This year the number of people either suffering from heart ailments, heart attacks and strokes has increased considerably. In order to highlight the need for Cardiovascular Health for everyone, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre will be projecting a holographic beating heart on the hospital’s IPD building from 7pm – 5am from 27th to 29th September. Through this initiative, the hospital intends to drive awareness towards the importance of heart health round the clock. Additionally, the hospital will also be hosting a 3-day fitness contest – “Hinduja Hospital Healthy Heart Challenge” on StepSetGo to encourage walking, increase step count and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) is one of the leading causes of mortality in India. World Health Organization’s country wise statistics on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) estimate that NCDs account for around 53% of the total deaths. Of this, CVDs have a major share of about 24%.According to medical studies conducted across the country, close to 25% Indians below 40-years are at risk of suffering a heart attack or other serious heart-related complications. This risk increases to 50% for people between 40 and 50 years of age. Taking a note of this, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC aims to highlight the importance of Heart Health and the importance of inculcating healthy habits like regular exercising, keeping a check of blood sugar, blood pressure and 8 hours of sleep.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Joy Chakraborty, COO, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC shared, “Heart health has been a pressing issue in India. With an increase in heart attack cases in the recent time specially among young individuals, heart health needs conscious efforts and attention to ensure a healthy life. One of the major reasons for this increasing trend is high levels of stress due to long working hours, reduced sleep, improper dietary habits and lack of physical activity. Along with inculcating certain healthy habits, it is also important for people to take regular health check-ups to ascertain their risk of heart diseases and other serious complications. Through this initiative, we intend to create awareness towards prioritising hear health.”

Dr. Rajesh Rajani, Consultant Coronary Interventionist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC said, “Eating right and exercising regularly are critical and known to improve heart health, similarly sleep also plays a very significant role in keeping the heart healthy. The new standard for sleep duration shows that sleep impacts overall health and those who complete their sleep and have healthier sleep patterns are better at managing health factors like weight and blood pressure and are at a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes. Several studies have highlighted that short duration and poor quality of sleeping is associated with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and atherosclerosis. Further, habitual short sleep also increases the chance of cardiovascular events.”

Cardiovascular diseases today are being observed in the younger population. It is therefore important to take necessary steps such as adopting a healthy lifestyle and seek immediate medical help without delay to avoid any long-term health complications.