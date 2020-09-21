World Sepsis Meeting was attended by more than 800 participants from various fields of medicine and paramedicine across the globe- Dr. Carlos Sanchez

WORLD SEPSIS MEETING “Breaking barriers around the world” Was held recently to analyze, share and exchange experiences, knowledge and discuss the most challenging issues in relation to sepsis, septic shock and some peculiarities about COVID-19. It was an event made by and for professionals who are part of the multidisciplinary team that cares for infected and critically ill patients with the intention of sharing experiences and evidence on various issues of sepsis.

“WSM was attended by more than 800 participants from various fields of medicine and paramedicine across the globe. During this unforeseen circumstance of COVID-19 pandemic, we aimed at providing a collective understanding on Sepsis and its management-which is another ongoing pandemic affecting 50 million people every year” Dr. Carlos Sanchez, President, WSM and specialist in critical medicine.

“It was my pleasure to be the ambassador for such a coveted event. The meeting touched some pivotal points on Infections, Sepsis, Critical illnesses and COVID-19, which helped clinicians and researchers to have better insight on the subject.” Dr Charu Dutt Arora, WSM Ambassador and Infectious Disease-Critical Care Consultant from India