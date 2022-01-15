Year Ender Quote- Glamyo Health- Healthcare Services Provider

Archit Garg- Co-founder of Glamyo Health
“ We have ended the year on a Happy Note. In the last 12 months, we have grown more than 5x in the number of cities from 3 at the beginning of the year to 15+ now and 5x growth in terms of revenues. We are continuing on our vision to reach a milestone of 30+ Cities in the next year and create a chain of 1000 + Surgical centers and touch the lives of 100,000+ patients over the next 12 months.”
Dr. Preet Pal Thakur- Co-founder of Glamyo Health
“Glamyo Health has handled over 300,000 lakh patient interactions in the last year. We are investing heavily in making cutting-edge healthcare technology accessible to the aspiring Indian middle class. At Glamyo Health Patient is at the centre of all our offerings which is reflecting in our NPS of 70+ and google / social media ratings of 4.5+ on a scale of 5. In 2022, our vision is to take high quality, hasslefree surgical services to even the far flung Tier 3,4 towns of the country.”
The company specialises in multiple categories which include Proctology, Urology, Laparoscopy, Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmology, Vascular Surgeries, Orthopaedics