Your 8-Step Skincare Guide For Summer

By Aditi Consul, Co-founder, Life and Pursuits

Summertime calls for a significant change in your skincare routine. And we are all in to help you with it.

Summer season is officially here. Between getting into massive house cleaning, sun drying your linen and rearranging your wardrobe, don’t forget to swap your skincare routine as well. With changing seasons, it is imperative to switch to products and an intensive skincare routine that is specific to a particular season. While winters was all about layering your skin with serums, oils and creams, summer is the perfect time to switch to lighter skincare products and a humbler skincare routine. With temperatures rising every day, the sweltering heat can wreck your skin.

Start by rearranging your beauty wardrobe. Bring your summer products to the front where they can be easily reachable. However, if you haven’t already shopped for summer-specific products or made the shift to summer skincare, we are here to help you with exactly that.

Follow this 8-step guide as your summer regime to amp up your skin

Cleanse your skin

The first step to summer skincare is cleansing your skin to get rid of all dirt and grime and to remove any excess oil on the face. Use a mild, alcohol-free facewash that suits your skin and clean it well 2-3 times a day.

Exfoliate well

We all know how winter leaves your skin dull and dry. The answer to this is exfoliation. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub twice a week to strip away the dry, dead skin and leaves your skin healthy, glowing and radiant.

Swap your moisturiser

Swap your moisturiser from a heavy cream or oil to a lighter and watery one. The face holds more water when the weather warms up, so opting for water-based products is a big essential. Applying a moisturiser protects your skin from the sun and holds your foundation for longer time.

Say yes to SPF

Protecting your skin from the sun’s rays is crucial for maintaining skin health. Hence a good sun protection factor is mandatory during summer. Never leave your home without wearing one. After moisturising your skin, apply sunscreen with SPF 30 all over your face, neck and hands – whether you are stepping out in the sun or not.

Note: You can use a dual-purpose moisturiser that combines the benefits of moisturiser as well as sunscreen.

Use a good face serum

Summer is the time to invest in a good vitamin C based face serum. Between moisturizer and sunscreen, you can dab a few drops of face serum as extra skin protection and to get rid of hyperpigmentation, fine lines and blemishes. It also helps in boosting collagen.

Upgrade your products

Change not only comes with using relevant skincare products in the right way but also with clean and dated products. What better time than summer season to upgrade your vanity box. Unclean brushes and products hold a lot of bacteria, which may lead to clogged pores and dull skin. Sanitise your make up brushes every few days. Use a brush cleaning spray or clean them with regular hand soap and then dry them with a blow-dryer. Summer-clean your vanity box by discarding all outdated products and switching them with dated and relevant ones.

Stay hydrated

Last but definitely not the least, water is the MOST important step in summer skincare. Between your workout and running time, or while juggling your home and work routine, drinking water is a must. It keeps your body hydrated and controls the body temperature.

Protect your skin from sunlight

Do NOT forget to wear your sunglasses and carry an umbrella or wide-brimmed hat while stepping out in the sun. This protects your skin direct sunlight. And as far as possible, wear clothes that cover your skin and keep it from tan or sunburn.