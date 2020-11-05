Zen Multispecialty Hospital successfully performs A Rare Surgery laparoscopically to remove Tumor From A 43-Year-Old Man’s Food Pipe

A team headed by Dr. Roy Patankar, Director and Gastroenterologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital extracted an 8 cm tumour from the oesophagus of a 43-year-old man by performing a rare and complicated laparoscopic surgery. Now, the patient has been discharged and can eat and swallow properly. The line of treatment needed to be precise so that there is no damage to food pipe and surrounding important blood vessels as complications can lead to a risk to life.

Mr. Mohammad Asif Khan a 43-year-old working professional from Almagarh UP was living a smooth life until he had bleeding and vomiting from food pipe and endoscopy was performed which confirmed a tumour in the food pipe. He also found it difficult to swallow and gulp the food. He was having Acid reflux happens in the upper portion of the abdomen.

The patient took treatment at various hospitals in Mumbai. But nothing seemed to work for him. The patient had almost given up and thought that he would never return to normal life. However, the patient was referred to Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai, wherein he was filled with a new hope of getting rid of his problem. The patient surgery happened on 8th October 2020.

Dr. Roy Patankar, Director and Gastroenterologist, Zen Multispecialty Hospital said, “On arrival in an emergency the patient was vomiting and found it difficult to breathe. An endoscopy carried out suggested that there was a tumour located in the food pipe. A tumour may occur when the cells in the lining of the oesophagus grow out of control. It was later confirmed to be a rare kind of tumour called leiomyoma.”

After conducting all necessary investigations, the Patient was taken up for surgery which lasted for approximately 3-4 hours. Later he was shifted to ICU for monitoring and after a couple of days shifted back toward. He was kept nil by mouth for 3 days and later started with liquids and gradually to a full diet

Dr. Patankar added, “The patient was successfully treated by using the laparoscopic method to remove the tumour from the food pipe that is the oesophagus. During surgery, an endoscopy was done to see the tear in the food pipe. This is a rare laparoscopic surgery as usually this type of tumour requires opening the chest and extracting the tumour by creating passage. In case of delay in treatment, the tumour may spread, and cure may become next to impossible. We suggest people not to ignore any kind of symptoms such as long-term acid reflux, weight loss, or blood in vomit. One should consult with their doctor to seek help.”

“My brother’s life turned upside down when he came to know about the tumour in the food pipe. He gave up eating and lost weight. He couldn’t concentrate on his work as he would constantly keep vomiting. He couldn’t eat solid food and switched to liquid ones. He was bogged down. After surgery, he is able to swallow and eat food properly. We thank the doctors for saving his life,” concluded the Patient’s brother Mr. Tarique khan.