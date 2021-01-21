zMed Healthcare Technologies, an IIT Madras incubated start-up, offered digital automation and remote monitoring system for COVID ICU Beds in MCGM Hospitals

Mumbai – zMed Healthcare Technologies Private Limited, an IIT Madras incubated start-up that provides software solutions and services for the Healthcare Industry, tied up with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to offer digital automation and remote monitoring system for COVID ICU Beds in MCGM Hospitals. The Mayor of Mumbai, Smt. Kishori Pednekar inspected this System recently. Dr.Hemant Deshmukh, Dean KEM Hospital, Smt. Pravina Morajkar, Chairperson, Public Health Committee MCGM, and Shivsena MLC Dr.Manisha Kayande were present. From the zMed team, Mr. Jayakanth.S Kesan, and Dr.Kritika Ranjan were present in KEM Hospital, Parel.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has recognized zMed’s ICU Automation and remote monitoring of patients. During this COVID19 pandemic, zMed was used by Physicians and Nurses to efficiently and remotely monitor patients in the COVID ICU to deliver better clinical care. Commenting on this association with MCGM Hospitals, Jayakanth S. Kesan, Founder, CEO, and Managing Director, said that this an excellent step towards improving the overall healthcare ecosystem of the MCGM run Hospitals in Mumbai. He further added that this project is a precursor to the imminent digital revolution in Healthcare in the Country. Their software platform trademarked zMed features medical device data integration, clinical workflow automation, charting, clinical decision support tools, Clinical and Radiology AI modules, and Electronic Medical Record (EMR). The product and associated applications leverage LAN, WiFi, and IoT technologies to connect to medical devices with a combination of Server, Database, and Web Applications. zMed provides comprehensive automation solutions for ICUs, Wards, Ambulance, ER, and OR. zMed also offers a Tele-ICU platform as part of its product ecosystem. zMed provides anytime, anywhere, any-device real-time access to clinical data to physicians and care providers to make better clinical decisions.

Dr. Kritika Ranjan, Business Head of zmed, said that the vision of zmed is to leverage advanced technologies in Healthcare and offer their solutions to different states in India and help hospitals and doctors achieve better clinical and economic outcomes at scale. Dr. Krithika further thanked the MCGM and Maharashtra government for their support and cooperation. zMed and MCGM look forward to a successful and lasting relationship to jointly deliver technology-enabled Healthcare in the city of Mumbai.