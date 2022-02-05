Zynova Shalby Hospital turns PURPLE to create cancer awareness on the occasion of World Cancer Day

Mumbai- As part of World cancer day celebrations, public talks, sporting events, and expert’s lectures are organized by the government & private hospitals to create awareness among people. Zynova Shalby Hospital in Ghatkopar, Mumbai which is also the leading cancer care hospital to lit A light purple colour to their entire building. Shalby’s recognition as a multispecialty tertiary hospital chain in the Indian healthcare industry was envisioned by its founder Dr. Vikram Shah. Commenting on this occasion Ashish Sharma, Head- sales & Marketing Zynova Shalby Hospital Said, “This is one small effort to raise awareness about cancer diseases among Mumbaikar including our other initiatives like free screening camps, doctor’s lectures and other CSR activities on the occasion of World cancer day 2022. As we are located in one of Mumbai’s busy locations i.e., LBS Road, Ghatkopar, so we decided this is one of the best opportunities to create awareness among Mumbaikar to light purple colour to our entire building.” Under the guidance of Vasant Jadhav Director of Zynova and Reny Varghese- the CAO of Zynova Shalby Hospital has initiated various activities in the hospital in this entire month on the occasion of World cancer day.
Commenting on World Cancer Day Dr. Amit Gandhi, Oncologist from Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar said, “The theme of this year’s World Cancer Day is “Close the Care Gap”. The theme is all about raising awareness of the equity gap that affects almost everyone, in high as well as low- and middle-income countries, and is costing lives. This year’s theme focuses on the inequity in the distribution of cancer care. Inequity is not just the unequal distribution of resources but unjust and avoidable differences in cancer care. These barriers could be cultural, educational, financial, socio-economic, geographical and gender or age-related discrimination.”