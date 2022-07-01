Zynova Shalby Hospitals celebrates Doctors’ Day with Fun Activities for Doctors

1st July 2022: The general impression we have of doctors is that they are a very serious lot, who do not engage in entertaining and fun activities. To a certain extent, it is true as well, since doctors are very busy curing their patients that they do not get enough time to pursue other activities. Recognizing this, on this Doctors’ Day, Zynova Shalby Hospitals organized a unique event and celebrated this special day wherein close to 100 doctors participated in fun activities. 1st July is celebrated as national Doctors’ Day to recognize and express gratitude to doctors who work tirelessly to ensure people’s well-being. This event was organized to show appreciation to these doctors by giving them an opportunity to engage in activities they generally do not get time for. These activities included games like musical chairs, dumb charades, etc. They also took part in poetry recitation and showcased their musical talent by playing different instruments like guitar, violin, piano, drums, flute, etc. Besides the doctors, senior staff members of the hospitals also participated in the activity and cheered the hidden talents of the doctors. The event ended with a delicious lunch for all.

Reny Varghese, Chief Administrative Officer, Zynova Shalby Hospitals said, “Whilst organizing lunch and dinner for doctors is what is generally done on Doctors’ Day, we wanted to go beyond and organize a unique event to recognize the untiring efforts our doctors put in for our patients. It was great to see the other side of our doctors and their talent. This activity helped in close engagement of our doctors with the management and I am sure it has brought us closer.” Voicing the feeling of doctors, Dr Vishwanathn Iyer said, “This event was really a pleasant surprise for all of us. Most of us took part in such fun activities after a very long time. This break from our normal duties through games, poetry recitation, music and dance was a well-thought out event by the management. It was different than other Doctors’ Day celebrations that we have been part of.”

A part of Shalby’s chain of eleven hospitals, Zynova Shalby which is located in Ghatkopar provides comprehensive diagnosis and treatment services for a variety of specialties like cardiology, orthopedics including joint replacement, arthroscopy, and spine, neurology, cancer treatment, laparoscopic surgeries, plastic & cosmetic surgeries, etc.