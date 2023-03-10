Zynova Shalby Multi-Speciality Hospitals Celebrated International Women’s Day By Health Screening Over 150 Women

Mumbai: Women are often busy with their erratic schedules. They have to juggle their work and family owing to which they fail to pay attention to themselves. Women tend to suffer from a plethora of health problems. In view of it, Zynova Shalby Hospital has conducted screening for over 150 women. The hospital Organised an interactive session on a healthy lifestyle and diet for women, more than 450 free consultations were given by our consultants Physician, Orthopedic, Gynaecologist, Breast onco Surgeon, Dermatologist, Dental surgeon.

The screening included oral, cervical and breast cancer, thyroid test, diabetes, dental, Pap smear, lipid profile, liver and kidney functioning.