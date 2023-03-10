Zynova Shalby Multi-Speciality Hospitals Celebrated International Women’s Day By Health Screening Over 150 Women

Mumbai: Women are often busy with their erratic schedules. They have to juggle their work and family owing to which they fail to pay attention to themselves. Women tend to suffer from a plethora of health problems. In view of it, Zynova Shalby Hospital has conducted screening for over 150 women. The hospital Organised an interactive session on a healthy lifestyle and diet for women, more than 450 free consultations were given by our consultants Physician, Orthopedic, Gynaecologist, Breast onco Surgeon, Dermatologist, Dental surgeon.
The screening included oral, cervical and breast cancer, thyroid test, diabetes, dental, Pap smear, lipid profile, liver and kidney functioning.
Reny Varghese, CAO of Zynova Shalby Multi-Speciality Hospitals Said, “Women neglect their own health and prioritise their family and work. They try to strike a work-life balance with efficiency. But, women are often stressed and lead a sedentary lifestyle that raises the risk for diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, orthopaedic issues and even cancer. Breast, cervical and ovarian cancer are known to cause higher morbidity and mortality rates in women across the country. To help women improve their quality of life, Zynova Shalby Hospital has taken a huge step by screening 150 women. The were participants explained about cancer screening, treatment and care. The participants were also able to clear all their doubts in the informative sessions conducted at the hospital. All the participants pledged to stay fit and take utmost care of their well-being during the programme.”