Zynova Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospitals Organizes A Free 3-Day Emergency Medical Training Camp

Mumbai: Celebrating Christmas amid the pandemic that made things so tough for the past two years, and spreading happiness at this time is of prime importance. Keeping all the Covid safety measures in check, on the occasion of Christmas, Zynova Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospitals conduct a free 3-day emergency medical training camp at R City mall, Ghatkopar. This camp has started from today.

Christmas is celebrated all over the world to spread smiles and happiness. This year, to create awareness regarding emergencies that can happen anywhere and anytime when it comes to anyone, Zynova Shalby Multi-Specialty Hospitals has taken a unique initiative.

Dr. Urvi Maheshwari Consultant Physician, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai said, “Emergencies such as heart attacks, cardiac arrest, drowning incidences, fire incidences, illnesses, injuries, and accidents can happen without any prior intimation. So, it is the need of the hour for everyone to get knowledge regarding basic emergency training to save lives. People were trained in Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), first aid, child care, and fire safety. The motto is to ensure that there are no severe complications or mortality due to the lack of this emergency training.”

Mr. Reny Varghese Unit Head of Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai added, “We choose a place like a mall as a large number of people tend to gather there during the festive seasons. We were glad to receive an overwhelming response from the people. We witnessed the participation of a large number of people in the 3-day emergency training camp. Our hospital dedicatedly works for the betterment of society. The hospital undertakes various camps, drives, and initiatives for improving one’s quality of life and will keep doing so in the future too. We urge everyone to stay hale and hearty.”