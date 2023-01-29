15 Home Improvement Ideas to Tackle in 2023

Photo by Mark McCammon:

Give Your Home a Classic, Updated Look

It’s a great option if you’re looking for something a little more complex than a simple coat of paint. Limewash brick paint penetrates the brick itself, which means less maintenance for you.

This paint is packed with pure limestone, giving it a unique look distinguishable from traditional paint, creating a style that instantly gives it a worn or weathered appearance. It can be described as somewhat of a matte or chalky look. Natural wear and tear will be less noticeable, so you won’t have to always plan for your next painting job.

You could also use limewash brick accents rather than painting the entire house. An outdoor or indoor fireplace, brick backsplash, or accent brick wall are all great ways to utilize limewash brick.

Windows That Welcome

There is nothing more welcoming than window shutters. This home improvement project can be both practical and attractive. You can choose from either outdoor or indoor shutters to accentuate your space.

Additionally, shutters provide you with extra privacy in a way that traditional blinds and curtains can’t. Plus, shutters can be built to block out all light, which helps you keep your home cool during the summer.

Whether you like dark wood shutters, painted wood shutters, vinyl shutters, or whatever your personal style may be, there’s a style for you. Thanks to Mark King, co-founder of Fine Meters.

Paint a Fresh Coat

“A fresh coat of exterior paint never goes out of style. Painted brick or wood has a timeless classic look that requires occasional reapplication, just like any other paint job. Adding polish to your home’s existing exterior can at the very least be accomplished by recoating the paint you already have”, says Susan Lau, owner of Our Conditions.

You don’t have to paint your entire house if you don’t want to. You could use a two-tone color scheme to emphasize different areas of your home.

It may be time to reapply paint to your outdoor space or deck. Since outdoor spaces are exposed to the elements, they require more regular reapplication.

Concrete Staining or Stamping

“Staining or stamping concrete is a great way to update your outdoor or indoor flooring. Its polished, smooth finish makes it ideal for basements, modern living rooms, or patios. With its riveted, sturdy design, stamped concrete is a great choice for driveways or patios. Since stamped concrete is essentially a large concrete slab, it won’t shift like other materials. You can use it for any of your outdoor spaces since it’s so sturdy”, says Benjamin Stenson, CEO & Founder, Norsemen Home Remodeling.

You won’t have to settle for the traditional gray if it doesn’t match your taste. Stamped and stained concrete comes in a wide variety of colors and styles.

Kitchens Outdoors

If you can dream it, you can create it. With the help of a reliable contractor, you can create an outdoor entertainment space with built-in grills, fireplaces, and refrigerators.

An outdoor kitchen expands your home and lets you take advantage of your garden or yard. Plus, outdoor kitchens increase your home’s property value, making them a good long-term investment.

Sheds for Grandiose Garden

You can use a garden shed to store all your outdoor landscaping tools or use it as a work space or carpentry area if you have a green thumb.

The shed can also be converted into a guest room or unique office space, which allows you to enjoy the outdoors while still getting your work done.

In addition to creating a private living space, sheds can also be used as a home library. Who said a shed had to be boring? Paint your shed just as you would your home to create a beautiful sanctuary right outside your house. Thanks to Alex Federo, Co-owner of FTW Concrete Contractor.

Set up a Pergola

You can add panels to pergolas to provide shade, but it is not always necessary. Pergolas have four support beams and a gridded overhead roof.

You can train vines to weave in or out of pergolas, creating an outdoor display that is stunning. Pergolas look great in any outdoor environment, especially as walkways to gardens or outdoor living areas. In addition to looking great alongside an outdoor kitchen or entertainment area, these large structures also look great.

It’s a great way to frame your outdoor space if you don’t have a deck or outdoor patio. These beautiful structures can also add a layer of shade or privacy. Thanks to Benjamin Lewis, CEO of Roomy Lites.

Showers That Feel Like a Spa

If you’re looking for a project that will enhance your everyday life, renovating your bathroom is a great place to start.

Your showerhead can be easily replaced with an updated fixture in a matter of seconds. This way, you’ll enjoy a more satisfying shower every morning. More intensive bathroom projects include replacing countertops, installing heated floors, or even adding steam rooms and saunas.

A fresh coat of paint or wallpaper can also instantly transform a bathroom or powder room. If you have enough space, you can even add a stylish resting bench to give your bathroom the spa-like look you desire. Standalone tubs also add a classy, unique look to your bathroom. Thanks to Star City Concrete.

A Good Lighting Makes All the Difference

“Most of us tend to focus on furniture or walls when it comes to home improvement. However, updating your lighting is a great way to instantly elevate your home’s atmosphere.

As an added bonus, you can also look for energy-efficient lighting options and save money on your future utility bills by investing in your home’s lighting”, says Bruce Rodriguez, owner of LAX Concrete Contractors.

You can brighten up your living room or bedroom with a pair of unique wall sconces. If you prefer, you can choose a smaller chandelier or unique floor lamps. If you’re a tech-enthusiast, smart home lighting that’s compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Home may be just what you need. For that extra friendly touch, line your driveway or garden with outdoor lights.

If you brighten up your home in any way, you’re sure to make it more inviting for guests and visitors.

A New Backsplan

An updated backsplash adds a touch of class to your kitchen or powder room. A backsplash protects the wall behind a sink or stove from splashes.

In addition to being relatively easy to install, backsplashes are available in a wide variety of patterns, colors, and textures. Besides making your kitchen or bathroom look instantly updated, backsplashes can also make those surfaces easier to clean. They come in porcelain, ceramic, marble, mosaic, or even granite.

With just a few days of installation, you can create an eye-catching focal point between your cabinets and countertops.

Accents for Walls

Add a small pop of color to fully white or taupe walls to transform your home into a modern, chic sanctuary without breaking the bank or taking up a lot of your time.

Patterns, colors, textures, and more can be easily created with painter’s tape and complementary accent colors.

There are also simple peel-and-stick wallpaper patterns that look surprisingly polished. Whatever you choose, be sure it reflects your style. Thanks to Smithe Sodine, Founder of Smithy Home Couture.

Get up the Stairs

You can improve your staircase in a variety of ways. Adding wallpaper or colored accents to exposed wood on stairs is a unique design trend that has just emerged over the last few years. The stairs are one of the most overlooked parts of home improvement.

Additionally, the stairs can benefit from a fresh coat of paint or an accent color. There are a variety of tile-like, patterned, and textured stick-on stair decals available on the market.

You can also change the newel post shape or give it a completely new look. If you have carpeted stairs, switch to exposed wood paneling or replace the carpet completely. Add a splash of color with a sturdy stair runner. Stairs are often overlooked home improvement opportunities, but they’re a great place to express your uniqueness. Thanks to Jacinda Love, founder of Crows Works.

Unique Knobs

Want to update your cabinets in an instant? Find unique knobs for your doors, cabinets, and closets. Knobs are relatively cheap and easy to replace, making them a great home improvement project for any renovator. It might just be what your house needs to feel like a home with an extra layer of polish and personal touch.

With the help of a variety of options, you can improve your home to the next level, no matter how much time you have at your disposal. Good Guys is always ready to help you safely complete your most challenging home improvement projects. Feel free to contact us if you have any questions or concerns. Happy remodeling!