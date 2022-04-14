Apartment Spring Cleaning

No other season of the year motivates us to clean up as much as spring. Then we clean with the greatest ferocity – cleaning reaches an almost symbolic dimension – “new season, new life, new order …”. This is where the most dirty places remain, and it takes a lot of energy to get them back in order. How to cover the apartment and balcony in spring? Here are some hints.

Spring – a new beginning

The energy that comes with the arrival of spring should not be wasted – this is when the most plans and groundbreaking decisions are born in the head. One of these decisions should be to remove all the things that have so far collected dust (more as a result of the home routine than because of its aesthetic value). If the item is a souvenir and it is a pity to throw it away, it is worth preparing one cardboard box for “sentiments”, which will be hidden under the bed or taken to the attic. However, what has no memory associated with it should be thrown away or sold, perhaps used by someone else. Getting rid of things in the spring has its therapeutic dimension – then you gain new, larger space, it is much easier to catch your breath and you can really feel like in a new place. After that, it will only be wiping and dusting, and with less stuff, it will be a lot easier.

Spring changes

Spring favors makeovers, so it is worth introducing them to your already perfectly cleaned apartment. The purchase of new curtains, textiles, carpets or accessories such as new flower pot covers or photo frames will give the space a new character, and even change it radically – brighten it, give it coziness and an interesting style.

Cleaning up the balcony

The balcony should not be forgotten either – let it come to life in the spring! Thoroughly washing the tiles and planting the first flowers will certainly make it immediately more pleasant there. It is also worth buying a special carpet for the balcony, which will immediately make it softer under your feet. An outdoor rug is also an ideal solution if the floor does not look so perfect after winter – then it can be covered with a fashionable decoration, easy to keep clean, and resistant to weather conditions.