Challenges You Will Face While Making Your Rental Home Disable Friendly

It’s understandable how simple tasks can be so difficult for people with disabilities. It would be a lot easier if only the rental houses followed the inclusive design format. Unfortunately, they don’t!

That’s why we’re here to aid! Whether it’s for a family member, a friend, or your own future needs, our ultimate guide will help. This comprehensive guide will show you light on finding the challenges to make your rental home disability-friendly.

Also, we’ll tell you how small changes, such as smooth floor-to-floor rides and stairlifts, create a space disability friendly.

Ready to create a space where everyone feels welcome? Let’s get started on this article about turning obstacles into opportunities.

Challenge 1: Unable to Move from One Floor to Another

The stairs are mobility-challenged people’s worst nightmare. You might not realize it, but floors can make a big difference regarding accessibility.

Different levels are something that we do not have control over in the rentals. And that shouldn’t keep you from signing those papers, as we have the perfect solution.

Stairlifts

How to tackle those dreadful stairs? Your answer is a stairlift. A stairlift is a remarkable solution designed to make moving between different levels of your home effortless. Also, the stairlift pricing is very affordable.

Well, what is a stairlift?! It’s a motorized device that features a seat. That helps individuals comfortably and safely travel up and down the stairs without needing physical effort. Those daunting stairs become nothing less than a swing.

Here is how the stairlift works, the user sits on the seat and secures themselves with a safety belt. Then operates the lift using simple controls. Controls are so user-friendly anyone can do it.

The lift then smoothly glides along a track securely attached to the stairs or the wall, easily carrying the user up or down.

Whether you’re dealing with an injury, living with a disability, or could be dealing with an age factor that makes stairs seem like a hurdle in life. Stairlift provides newfound freedom and independence to navigate through the stairs.

Elevators

Although, for disability-friendly homes, accessibility elevators play a pivotal role, they can also be installed just to make your life easier. This is one great improvement for rental property.

Whether you’re tired of carrying heavy items up and down those stairs or your pet’s too afraid to climb down those stairs, elevators will help. Or maybe your grandma is visiting you this summer. These elevator options are a quick and easy fix to all such problems.

So let’s explore some rental-friendly options to make your space more welcoming.

Here are some options that we believe will elevate your overall experience.

1. Symmetry Elevators: Where Accessibility Meets Customization

Symmetry elevators offer a range of drive systems, including hydraulic drive, inline gear drive, and winding drum.

Symmetry elevators provide reliability. The most interesting part is the customization options.

Finishes available ensure that your elevator aligns perfectly with your unique style or your house aesthetic.

Why should you compromise on aesthetics for the sake of quality living?!

2. Inclinator Elevators: Versatile Choices for Various Needs

These elevators ensure peace of mind. It has a smooth and quiet ride. Customizations are not a problem here, and finishes are a staple. So you can blend functionality with aesthetics seamlessly.

3. Cambridge Elevators: Innovative Solutions with Remote Monitoring

Cambridge elevators stand out with their hydraulic drive system. It features remote monitoring. Cambridge elevators deliver both functionality and convenience.

The array of customization options and finishes empowers you to make an elevator that perfectly fits your lifestyle and preferences.

4. StiltzLifts: Unique Design for Home Sweet Home

This innovative and unique solution is designed to help you stay in the home you love. You can focus on avoiding the need for elevator shafts or core walls. That heavy-duty masonry work is a huge inconvenience in most cases. These lifts are versatile and affordable.

Utilizing two self-supporting rails, Stiltz lifts require no load-bearing walls. They fit seamlessly into most existing spaces, often requiring just a ceiling aperture for installation.

Wheelchair Lifts

For people with limited mobility, wheelchair or vertical chair lifts are game changers. They eliminate the barrier, the stairs, so the individuals can freely move up and down the stairs. These are one of the best home improvement ideas you should consider.

These lifts are designed to enhance accessibility. They offer a constant pressure mechanism that allows smooth vertical movement. Very much like an elevator but only for a seat. Ensuring a safe and effortless transition between different levels.

So, how exactly does a wheelchair lift work? It works through a platform that accommodates a wheelchair user comfortably and securely. The platform glides smoothly upwards or downwards along a guide rail by activating the controls. A wheelchair lift offers a reliable passage without the need for strenuous effort.

Challenge No.2: Wheelchair Inaccessibility

Using wheelchairs in homes is not as easy as it sounds. Not all homes have the space to let a wheelchair move around freely without bumping into things.

Do you want to easily cruise in your home, despite mobility challenges?

Take out your measuring tape because we’ll be needing that a lot! Aim for doorways and hallways with a roomy 32-inch clearance. These doorways grant wheelchairs the freedom to move effortlessly.

No more barriers to slow you down. You’re on track to craft a space that welcomes all, and wheel-chair accessibility is at the top.

Conclusion

Now that we’ve discussed all the options, it’s safe to say that your choice isn’t just about installing a lift. It’s about granting yourself or your loved ones the gift of movement. The impact of these devices on people’s lives empowers them and enriches their quality of life.

Whether recovering from an injury, facing age-related mobility changes, or living with a disability, stairlifts turn challenges into opportunities. That ensures every corner of your home remains accessible and welcoming.

These are not just machines. They’re pathways to freedom, with the power to traverse vertical distances effortlessly. They stand as symbols of inclusivity that transform spaces into havens of equality.