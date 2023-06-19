Choosing the Right Size Above-Ground Water Tanks for Your Home

Above-ground water tanks are popular in commercial and residential spaces. They have unique benefits that make them a perfect choice for water storage. The tanks have a high capacity with different capacity options for different requirements. They also have easy access and simple installation procedures. Choosing the right size above-ground water tank for your home requires several considerations. Here are the key points to keep in mind:

Water Usage

Before settling on a water tank, determine your household’s average daily water usage. Consider indoor and outdoor water requirements, including laundry, gardening, drinking, cooking, bathing, and other activities requiring water. This information will assist in estimating the amount of water you’ll need to put away in storage.

Rainfall Patterns

If you are installing a rainwater collection system, it would be essential to assess the average rainfall patterns in your area. This will give you an approximation of how much water you can potentially collect from the system. Information on rainfall patterns is available from the local metrologists. Furthermore, historical data is also reliable for supporting estimations.

Tank Purpose

It’s imperative to determine the primary function of your above-ground water tank. Are you planning to use it for irrigation, reserve water storage or solely for emergency backup? The purpose will dictate the capacity and installation procedures. For example, if you are looking to use the tank as your primary water supply unit, you will need a large capacity. Furthermore, reserve tanks designed to hold water at high pressure are best installed along the roofline at a high-pressure zone.

Duration of Use

Trying to determine how much water you need for storage requires you to consider how long you will use the water. Extended periods of low rainfall or water scarcity increase the reliance on storage water to meet supply requirements. On the other hand, a steady council supply of water minimises the need for a large water tank.

Space Availability

Do you have space for your water tank? This is a pertinent question for any homeowner looking to invest in an above-ground water tank. The units take up a lot of usable space around the property. Therefore, ensure your tank’s dimensions fits well in your property.

If you are going for a rooftop installation, ensure your roof design can accommodate the tank. Unlike ground installation, roof tanks save on space.

Local Regulations

Check with your local authorities regarding regulations and guidelines related to water storage. Some areas have restrictions on tank size or installation requirements that you need to adhere to. Fortunately, above-ground tanks have fewer regulations compared to inground tanks.

Future Expansion

It’s imperative to take into account future needs or potential changes in your household that may impact water consumption. If you anticipate an increase in water usage, choose a larger tank to accommodate future requirements. For example, if you are looking to explore gardening or operate a swimming pool, a future-proof option for water storage would be a large tank.

Budget

Determine your budget for purchasing and installing the water tank. Larger tanks generally cost more, so balance your desired storage capacity with your available budget. Furthermore, installation procedures vary for different above-ground tanks and affect cost. Ground installation generally costs less than rooftop water tank installation due to the fewer support requirements. The type of tank you choose also weighs on the cost. Polyethene tanks are quite affordable hence their popularity. On the other hand, concrete above-ground tanks are the most expensive option.

It’s advisable to consult with water tank suppliers or professionals in your locality for expert guidance. They will help you find something that will match your specific requirements.