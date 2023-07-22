Understanding how to adjust a commercial door closer is an art that requires a keen eye, patience, and the dexterity to handle tools while ascending and descending a ladder. But, with these qualities in your arsenal and the right toolset, you can master the art of adjusting an automatic door closer.

This guide provides an in-depth look into commercial door closers, but its principles can be applied to other door closer types as well. Remember, when you’re dealing with the screws that control these valves, a little adjustment can have a considerable impact. A mere five-degree turn can drastically alter the closing speed.

A Comprehensive Guide to Tightening a Door Closer

Upon examining your commercial door hydraulic closer, if the adjustment screws aren’t visible, it likely means the closer is fitted with a cover. This cover could be plastic or metal. In case there are no visible fasteners holding the cover, it’s held in place by tension and can be removed by pulling it off. If fasteners are present, loosening them (without completely removing them) will allow the cover to slide off.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for adjusting a commercial door closer:

If you discover oil on the cover or leaking from the closer body, stop immediately. This is a sign that you need to replace the door closer. However, if it isn’t leaking, you can proceed with the adjustments.

After removing the cover, the adjustment screws should be visible. They will either be marked on the closer body or there will be a diagram inside the cover. If not, you may have to experiment to identify each screw.

A crucial thing to remember when adjusting commercial door closer screws is that small adjustments can have a significant effect. Start with an adjustment of no more than 1/8 of a turn. Turn the adjustment screw clockwise to slow down the closer, and counter-clockwise to speed it up.

Open the door and watch it close. If it closes correctly the first time, check it ten more times. If all ten trials are successful, your job is done. If not, climb back up the ladder and make another adjustment.

Once the door closes as you desire ten times consecutively, it will likely continue to do so.

Ideally, a non-delayed action door closer should close and latch the door in seven to eight seconds.

Decoding the Issues with a Commercial Door Closer

Sometimes, a door closer can only do so much to solve a problem. If the door is warped, if there’s an issue with the self-closing door hinge, or if the door must swing uphill to close, the door may need to be repaired before it can close and lock automatically.

Here are some common issues you might encounter:

If the closer stops closing the door before it’s entirely closed, or the door springs back when you try to manually shut it, the arm is likely installed incorrectly on the shaft. You may need to download the instructions from the manufacturer’s website to ensure correct installation.

If the arm makes noise and bounces up and down while the door is in motion, the fasteners that hold the arm to the closer, to the header, and at the knuckle that holds the two parts of the arm together may need to be tightened.

Recognizing When to Replace Your Commercial Door Closer

Here are a few signs that indicate it’s time to replace your commercial door closer:

If oil is leaking from your door closer, it must be replaced.

If your door is slamming the door and can’t be adjusted to stop doing so, it’s possible that the fluid has leaked out or the valve seals are worn out. In either case, it’s best to replace it.

If the door closer has no spring tension and the spring tension adjustment turns around with no effect, the spring is likely broken and the closer needs to be replaced.

Getting Acquainted with a Commercial Door Closer

Before we dive deeper, it’s important to understand what a door closer is. A door closer is a hardware device that controls the door’s movement. It uses a simple hydraulic mechanism to automatically close and lock the door after each use.

This helps maintain safety and reduces the amount of conditioned air escaping through the door. Some door closers are small models for residential use. Users can adjust the door closer to control how fast it closes and locks.

Adjusting Your Door Closer like a Pro

Door closers typically have two adjustable speeds. The latch, or speed of movement, controls the door between 90 degrees and 10 degrees. The closing speed regulates the last 10 degrees of closing before the door locks.

Here’s how you can adjust the closing speed: