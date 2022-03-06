Loft Conversions: 4 Ideas to Add Extra Space to Your House

Loft conversions are popular with people looking for extra space in their houses. It involves transforming a loft or an attic, as it is known in other regions. Although it can be done anywhere in the world, it is very common in the UK, where land available for extensions is limited.

Doing loft conversions also adds value to the houses now that there is extra room to use as a gym, office, or bedroom. If you are considering a loft conversion, the best approach is to talk to a professional architect to advise you and draw an amazing and functional design. But it is better for you to have a basic understanding in advance, and this is what we are going to share.

Dormer Loft Conversions

This is the first idea that comes to the minds of many. An architect will develop an idea to add a vertical wall to your sloping roof to add extra headroom. Frankly, this is an involved project that requires professional input and even building permissions. But it is one of the best loft conversions to create an extra bedroom with a bathroom or a gym room. So, talk to professionals to help you out.

Hip-to-Gable Loft Conversions

You might devise to completely remove one side of a sloping roof and create a vertical wall to add a large loft space. If you are looking for spacious and functional loft conversions, you can sell this idea to your architect. This can even be an option for houses that are attached as long as one side is unattached. Hip-to-gable loft conversions can give you a large open-plan living space, bedroom, or ample gym space with a bathroom.

All-Exposed Mezzanine Loft Conversions

If you hate cramped and enclosed space, you can open up your ceiling and build a mezzanine in one area to create an industrial feel. With a creative architect to build the platform and design the stairs, you can have an amazing extra space. Although you might not get a whole room, this can make an extra bed space for kids or an office area for you.

Roof Light Loft Conversions

People with high ceilings who are looking for minimal structural changes should consider this. It simply involves adding flooring and windows to your loft while retaining the sloping roof. This will give you a view of the sky at an angle while allowing a lot of light to enter. Hence, it is best suited for a study room, a gym, or a family room. While it appears simple, you might still need a professional architect and builder to avoid functionality problems in the near future.

Conclusion

No matter what design you choose, you will realize that the available choices revolve around these options for loft conversions. It is all about the creativity of you and your architect. Your roof type and your budget will also play a significant part in determining the design you choose. So, be sure to make the right decision for you.