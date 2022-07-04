The 3 Best Home Office Setup Tips For Productivity

Working from home can either be far more productive than working in an office, or it can be far less productive. It all comes down to the person and how the office is set up. Many home offices are not very well designed which leads to being distracted or having to take extra steps to do the simplest task.

This simply means that you have to work out the best way to create a home office that is going to allow you to be productive no matter what. You can’t just put a laptop on a kitchen table and call it an office and expect to work productively. In this article, we will go over what you can do to make your home office as productive as possible.

1 – Use space-saving products

When you find some good space-saving products then you can maximize your office without needing to add any extra space. Many people struggle with having enough room to set up a proper office at home and end up less productive as a result. For instance, some people need to put their printer away due to a lack of space in the workstation so setting up for the day and breaking it down is time-consuming.

When you use storage bins that are designed for the office then you can often have everything you need right at your fingertips so if you need different types of envelopes you don’t have to hunt them down. The same goes for when you have to keep certain documents or extra paper for the printer.

Having everything you need right where you work is essential. Take a trip to Ikea not only to buy the products since they are masters at small space storage but also to get ideas. They have examples of how to save space so you can wander around the showroom and figure out how to best set up your office.

2 – Use a standing desk

Standing desks have been gaining in popularity over the last few years since they have proven to increase productivity. Standing up generally keeps you more focused and able to get more work done. Your circulation increases so there is more oxygen pumping around your body and this gives you extra energy and keeps you productive.

When you sit at your desk, your circulation is interrupted since your legs are bent and your arms are somewhat as well.

Not everybody can stand up all day without a break, however, so an adjustable desk is a good idea since you can sit for periods to rest and then lift it up to stand once again.

3 – Declutter

Clutter is known to cause anxiety and will often lead to a decrease in productivity. Your house and office space need to be kept tidy so you are able to focus and work with peace of mind.

Make a system of organization so that everything has its place. Once a day go around and put things away where you know that they belong.