Things You Need in Your New Home Office

If you are one of the many people who have cut out the long commute, the water cooler small talk and the bad coffee for the chance to work at home, no doubt you’ll need an at home office. But where to start?

Well, with the laptop. But once you’ve got that sorted it can be hard to figure out where to go from there. Is there anything wrong with staying in bed all day? Should you add a coffee machine? A pancake maker for lunch? You can, but they’re not exactly essential. Instead, read our guide to the essentials you will need in your home office.

A decent chair

You’re probably sitting wrong. We all are. There is a right way to sit and we’re almost all not getting it. And that was before we were all working from home. Now we’re home, we’re working on the sofa, in bed, at the kitchen table on solid dining chairs that kill after a second glass of wine never mind eight hours.

It’s up first because it’s the most important thing: once you have your computer or laptop, buy a decent chair. A chair that is ergonomic, that swivels and supports the back can offset some of that long-term back pain. Meanwhile, take a look at this ergonomics assistant to make sure you are sitting right at your desk.

A few plants

Plants have a lot of benefits for the mind. Both your productivity and your mental state can be improved by a few leafy pals sharing your office space. With plants oxygenating the room, you’ll be more in touch with nature, which we all know has mental health benefits, and studies have shown that plants in the room have upped productivity. So put down the coffee and pick up a Ficus.

Plus, they will give you an excuse to take a break when you realize it’s time to water them for the day. Not during lunch. Your lunchtime is your lunchtime.

An adjustable desk

If you are taller than the worldwide average, no doubt you’ll most notice it when you’re stuffed under a desk. You never really feel comfortable with your knees knocking against the underside, the desk a couple of inches too low so you’re hunched over your keyboard, your back bending as you type.

The lifesaver here is an adjustable desk. You can lower the desk chair all you want, but your legs will feel it in the night, having finally got the chance to spread out they’ll cramp up. Your neck has been hunched over a screen that’s too low down.

Adjustable desks and standing desks have become a lot more affordable, and they’re even in Ikea. So, they are an option, but if you don’t want to fork out for that, at least look into a laptop stand, that will lift your laptop to your level.

A decent backdrop

Does your job require a lot of Zoom meetings? Even without the pandemic hanging over our heads, they’ve become the norm just out of convenience. No more travelling across the country for a meeting that could have lasted 10 minutes.

But that has led to a little bit of judgement. The most extreme version of this is British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who was trolled on Twitter for having a room full of empty bookcases. A Culture Secretary with no books.

Okay, so this will really depend on the type of job you have. If you’re a university lecturer, the only thing that will impress a bunch of 20-year-olds will be your signed lightsaber mounted on the wall, but if you have a lot of clients that you’re looking to impress you might want to spruce up whatever’s behind you. A good starting point is a bookshelf full of books, as it’ll look like you’re, well, cultured, but also intelligent and like you have really researched your specialty.

Of course, you have free reign to do what you want. You can sit in front of the window and show off a nice view, you can add an accent wall, or some artwork. As long as your exercise bike and all those boxes you never unpacked are out of view, you’ll have a good backdrop to all your Zoom meetings.

A paper shredder

There has been an issue of security since people started working from home. Business and customer documents need to be printed off, and when they’re done with them, people aren’t getting rid of them properly. It’s important you buy a paper shredder to ensure that no documents get into the wrong hands.

But of course, this is the 21st century, where gaining someone’s personal information is done from the comfort of a screen, which means cybersecurity is just as important. That might mean you’ll need to invest in some software, like a VPN, to make working from a public network doesn’t allow some grubby hands into the server.