Top Mount Kitchen Sink: All the Reasons why You Need One

So you’ve just bought your dream home. Not only does it have the perfect number of bedrooms and bathrooms, but it also has a top-of-the-range kitchen. However, one teeny-tiny problem won’t go away: your sink. It’s a bottom-mount sink. And while you may not see anything wrong with it, trust us, in a top-mount world, this thing is the ugliest stepchild of all kitchen sinks. The good news is that as an upgrade, they are pretty cheap and easy to install (as long as you’re also upgrading to a new countertop at the same time). The bad news? Installing one requires ripping out the old one and rebuilding almost every pipe in your cabinet beneath it. But fear not! Let us guide you through everything that you need to know about top mount kitchen sinks so that your dream home remains just that!

What is a top mount kitchen sink?

The top-mount kitchen sink is exactly what it sounds like: a sink mounted on the top of your countertop. Why is this significant? Well, as you may know, a bottom-mount sink (the one that you might currently have) is mounted on the bottom of your countertop. So what’s the difference? Having the sink on the top rather than on the bottom makes it much easier to clean and maintain. You can also install a window above your sink to add a unique touch to your kitchen. In short, you need to shop topmount kitchen sink right away!

Why do you need a top-mount kitchen sink?

We already know the pros of having a top-mount sink (that it’s easier to clean, has more options, etc.), but there are also some very important cons to having a bottom-mount sink. Most importantly, a bottom-mount sink is much harder to clean. This is because, in order to reach the bottom of the sink, you have to move a lot of things out of the way. This is incredibly tedious and time-consuming. But the most important thing about having a top-mount sink is that it will add value to your home. Having a bottom-mount sink is nothing special, but having a top-mount sink is a definite selling point.

How to choose a top-mount kitchen sink?

When you’re choosing a top-mount kitchen sink, there are a few things that you need to remember. The first is to make sure that the size of the sink will fit into your countertop. And don’t forget to factor in the size of the faucet that you want to be attached to the sink. The next thing that you need to do is to consider the materials. While most people opt for a stainless steel sink, you can also get ceramic, copper, and other materials. The last thing that you need to do is make sure that the sink you choose has the right amount of holes in the bottom. You don’t want the sink to be too shallow, or the water will overflow. You also don’t want it too deep because the water won’t drain properly.

Top-mount kitchen sinks have more options!

This is something that you might not have considered, but having a top-mount sink opens up a whole new world of opportunities. For example, you can easily add a window above your sink. Another great example is that a top-mount sink gives you the opportunity to add a bar to your kitchen. What’s more, the increased amount of space on the countertop above your sink makes it easy to store your kitchen appliances, sponges, etc., without cluttering up your sink.

The Pros Of Having A Top Mount Kitchen Sink

– It looks more modern. The classic image of a country kitchen is of a big farmhouse sink with a few potted herbs growing next to it. Modern kitchens are a lot more stylish, but the traditional sink looks a bit dated. – It’s easier to clean. This is especially true if you have a single bowl sink. You can use a brush to get the dirt out from the bottom while the water is still in the bowl. – You can add a window. You can have a window above the sink if you have the right faucet. This is great for people who like to garden or who just like to keep plants in the kitchen. – You have more storage space. This is especially true if you have a single bowl sink. – You can install a bar. This is great if you have messy kids or if you want to install a dishwasher.

Conclusion

In the end, we hope that you’ve realized that a top-mount sink is the only way to go. They are more modern, easier to clean, and have a ton more options than a bottom-mount sink. And best of all, installing one is cheaper than you might think!