Top Tips On Storing Your Extra Towels and Sheets

Many homeowners struggle with finding adequate storage space. Often, drawers and hanging cabinets are not sufficient to put away everything. Yet, despite space limitations, there are innovative ways to maximise storage without compromising the comfort or function of a room.

The bedroom and bathroom offer the greatest challenge in fitting storage solutions due to space limitations. As a result, finding the best way to store your extra towels, sheets, and other accessories is hard. Nonetheless, there are several options.

Bathroom

Bathrooms are often tight spaces designed to serve the primary function of housing a toilet and a shower cubicle. Unfortunately, this leaves little room to put away towels and extra toilet paper rolls.

Interior designers propose simple fittings in your bathroom to solve your storage problem. These include:

The Bathroom Vanity

Vanity spaces offer great storage options, including drawers and cabinets. The storage units usually fit under the sink and cover the plumbing.

Vanity cabinets can extend beyond the length of the sink, float off the ground or extend to the floor. The design options are numerous. Moreover, the unit can house both pull-out drawers and cabinets. These spaces offer a great place to put away extra towels and toiletries.

His and her vanity cabinets are great for large bathroom spaces and allow users to organise their personal effects.

Bathroom Cabinets

Hanging bathroom cabinets offer a great place to store extra towels. In addition, the suspended design saves on floor space and offers easy access.

Most units are fitted above the sink basin or above the cistern. A sliding door design guarantees convenience and maximises storage space.

Bathtub Storage

Bathtub cabinets are a great addition to small bathrooms. The cabinets are designed around the tub and act as housing for the unit. Bathtub cabinets are great for putting away extra towels, soaps and gels. Although the storage space is small, it goes a long way in decluttering the bathroom.

Storage Baskets

Storage baskets are a great solution if you live on a rental property and can’t add permanent fittings to your bathroom. The baskets have a unique aesthetic appeal and can hold many towels.

Towel Racks and Rails

A good alternative to storage units is rails and racks. They offer an excellent spot to put away extra towels. However, having a good identification system is crucial to avoid mix-ups.

Bedroom

We spend almost a third of the day in our bedroom. Unfortunately, the space can quickly accumulate clutter and compromise comfort. Therefore, you need a solution for putting away extra linen like sheets, bed covers and pillowcases. Here are some storage solutions that can hold extra sheets and work well for bedroom spaces:

Storage Bins

Storage bins are simple and practical. They help organise stored items and use dead spaces like the area under your bed. For example, you can easily fit your extra sheets in the bin and slide them under the bed.

Plastic bins are quite popular since they are durable and offer protection against water. Other options include metal and seagrass bins.

Multipurpose Beds

Murphy beds offer great storage options. The bed has a large storage unit within the bed frame.

The Murphy bed system uses hinges and hydraulic pistons to access the storage compartment. Most compartments have partitions large enough to fit bed sheets and other linen.

Divan beds can be modified to house pull-out drawers. The beds have a sturdy base and a unique aesthetic appeal.

Linen Chest

You can also put your extra sheets in a chest. The chest offers large storage space and a unique look. Moreover, custom designs can serve modular sitting spaces.

Bed Bench

A great addition to a bedroom space is a bed bench. It serves as a sitting spot and a potential storage unit. For example, the Ottoman bed bench designs feature a storage compartment under the cushion that can easily house extra sheets and beddings.

Linen Room

Storing extra sheets should not be a hassle if you have a linen room. These rooms are designed to store sheets and other beddings. The room usually features large cabinets and special racks for pillows. So instead of piling sheets in your closet or tossing them under your bed, you can use the linen room.

Once your extra towels and sheets have a place to go, your bedroom and bathroom spaces will remain spacious.