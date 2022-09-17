Exclusive Interview with Ankit Tanna, Founder, Truein…

We at Shreyas Webmedia Solutions (SWS) thank Mr Ankit Tanna, the Founder of Truein, for this interview opportunity. Mr Ankit Tanna (AT) discusses various aspects such as the company’s mission and objectives, the company’s growth and expansion plans and many more.

Let’s know more about his vision and plans

SWS: What is Truein, and how does it help organizations?

AT: Truein is a face recognition-based Time and Attendance solution for the Contractual and Distributed workforce.

Truein helps organizations plug revenue leakages by eliminating irregularities like buddy punching, wrong clock-ins, overtime calculation errors, reconciliation issues, and more.

Further, Truein reduces late comings and unplanned absenteeism. It also comes with 70+ customizable policies. All of which help increase workforce productivity.

The solution also helps to optimize workforce utilization. Automated shift scheduling, weekly off rotations, job mapping, and analytics features are built to achieve the same.

SWS: What is the objective behind starting Truein?

AT: We started Truein to address the pain areas in Time & Attendance management for contractual and remotely deployed staff.

In the course of my previous venture, I happened to meet several of my customers and their Admin and HR leaders. During discussions, I learned about the pain areas in time and attendance management for contractual and remotely deployed staff.

As most of these staff were temporary and frequently changing, one common problem was registering them for attendance. Sometimes the staff directly reported at the worksite, and admins had to sync records across locations manually. I also noticed that many manual steps were involved in timesheet calculations for payroll. It was tedious and error-prone.

Existing attendance solutions were not centralized and foolproof. The problem is multifold when the staff is distributed across customer sites with different policies for each of these sites.

These problems directly impacted workforce productivity and also caused revenue leakages.

SWS: What are the various solutions you have for enterprises?

AT: Truein offers a face recognition-based Time and Attendance solution.

Truein runs an AI-powered face recognition time and attendance system, which provides practically 100% robust and accurate attendance, even with a mask on or with any changes in facial features. Truein is mobile/tablet-based and comes with geofencing.

Truein is designed specifically for a contractual and distributed workforce and addresses several challenges they face.

It offers centralized controls and a real-time view of multiple sites. It has more than 70+ policies that can be customized as per location or staff category. You can easily manage shifts, OT, late marks, weekly offs, holidays, and more. Truein also generates accurate and transparent payroll-ready reports for payroll processing.

SWS: How will digital transformation and employee management transform enterprises in the next few years?

AT: When it comes to time and attendance management, the move from manual to digital has helped save time and effort, bring about transparency, and improve workforce productivity.

Manual attendance systems have several limitations. Time capture may not always be accurate, staff can forget to check in or out, and buddy punching is common.

Manual attendance also makes it easy for employees to take leaves without proper documentation, and reconciliation is difficult each month end, leading to revenue loss for the organization.

A digital time and attendance system like that of Truein will genuinely transform the way your organization functions.

Truein is touchless and enables contactless compliance entry. It provides accurate attendance capture, prevents buddy punching, and automates OT, shift changes, weekly offs, etc.

Further, it simplifies the onboarding process, a significant problem faced by organizations with contractual staff.

With Truein, the attendance process is streamlined, which brings about better control, optimum workforce utilization, and increased staff productivity. In addition, an automated system reduces the chances of human errors and brings about transparency and ease of operation.

SWS: How many employees are working with Truein, and what ethics do you have for your employees?

AT: We are currently a team of 25 full-time employees and have a few consultants and freelancers working with us.

SWS: Why is time management core for businesses?

AT: Time management is a priority for all businesses, regardless of size or structure. When a business practices good time management, follows processes and uses appropriate tools, it can consistently boost workforce productivity.

Time management is not just about compliance. Instead, it is directly linked to workforce productivity.

Especially when it comes to staff working in multiple or distributed locations, accurate time and attendance are a challenge.

Truein helps bring transparency and make informed business decisions, which further brings about better workforce planning and optimized workforce utilization.

SWS: Could you please share your thoughts on your future plans and expansions?

AT: We plan to increase the reach of Truein globally and help solve Time and Attendance challenges for enterprises dealing with low or mid-skill workforce.

SWS: Can you let budding entrepreneurs know about your initial challenges as the Founder and CEO of Truein?

AT: I realized it is tough to build a core team to work with you. Achieving product market fit is another challenge. Also, it is important to keep the focus on the product roadmap as per your ideal customer profile.

SWS: What is your message to the youth and our readers?

AT: Think for the long term but keep an eye on small intermediate milestones. A deep understanding of your target market and customer profiles will help in keeping your product roadmap in the right direction.

Don’t hesitate to seek help from people around you when stuck with any problem. More often than not, people are willing to help in some way. On a personal front, having a close group of friends helps me handle difficult situations and failures.