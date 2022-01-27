Exclusive Interview with Mayank Jain, Co-Founder, Scalenut

We thank Mayank Jain, Co-founder, Scalenut for this interview opportunity. Scalenut is a Seed-Funded AI-enabled content intelligence Saas platform for on-demand business services. He discussed various aspects of content intelligence, implementation of AI solutions, and digital adoption while interacting with Sneha Lahot and Neel Achary, Editor of Business News This Week.

x

Q. The objective behind starting Scalenut?

At Scalenut, we strive to assist users in producing great content at scale. Our goal was to design the ideal mix of technical solutions to assist our users in producing research-based, high-quality content.

In December 2020, we began developing the managed services marketplace. We worked with hundreds of companies all over the world there. We started our SaaS solution in September of 2021 both for our end users and freelancers. The idea is to provide the correct set of technology tools to creators and businesses to make the process considerably more efficient.

What we have here is a cutting-edge AI-powered platform for content discovery and development. As we go forward, we intend to continue building the right technology solutions for creators.

x

Q. What is the USP of Scalenut?

I would say, we are different from other players in two ways. One is that our content creation technology is backed by an intelligence and research module. Typically, you would find a lot of plain vanilla AI writing solutions. However, they don’t provide any intelligence about what kind of content one should create. Our’s is a research-backed content creation platform for long-form writing.

Second, we have two other pillars in the form of a short-form AI writing toolkit and managed marketplace. Our managed marketplace is designed to serve both businesses and creators. Using our technology, they are able to scale content creation seamlessly.

Q. How many customers across the globe have received your services?

We are loved by over 10000+ users from 50+ different countries.

x

Q. How is leveraging technology – AI – redefining content intelligence?

AI is rapidly evolving in this space. Content creation is never easy. One has to discover and research what kind of content would work best for their audience and then create engaging content. Distribution remains a problem as well. AI and other technologies are helping in all these legs of content creation. As we move ahead, AI will redefine pretty much everything around content. It’s still very early and users are still discovering the power of AI. We anticipate, over the next few years, AI will become mainstream in the content creation process.

Q. How does your service help writers in content development?

Our SEO Assistant helps writers do the content research. Within a click of a button, creators get powerful insights from the top-ranking URLs and help them create a perfect content outline. This is backed by our proprietary research algorithms. In addition, SEO Assistant helps creators to do social listening on the go. That helps them cover key questions users are trying to get answers to while they are searching on search engines.

Second, we have several layers of applications that help write entire content using AI. While it’s extremely important to guide AI with the right inputs, it shortens the entire creation process by 10x.

Q. Are your solutions suitable for startups?

Absolutely, Scalenut is loved by start-ups across the globe. What we are trying to do is provide the technology and talent solutions at the right price point. Startups face issues in scaling content. They have to hire multiple people or rely on agencies. This becomes very difficult to scale. With Scalenut, they are able to scale content using very limited resources and at a fraction of the cost.

Q. How do you manage diversified customers/clients from India?

We are a global organization. For our SaaS platform, less than 10% of the users are from India. While for our Marketplace, most of the users are from India.

While customers are diversified, at the end of the day they are all looking for solutions to scale content creation. Our platform is industry agnostic and that helps businesses of all industries and sizes to create content.

Q. Compared to the inception in 2020, what is the current business size?

We get very good traffic from across the world. As I had mentioned, we are loved by over 10000+ users from 50+ countries. On the marketplace, we have worked with over 200+ businesses including some of the large enterprises in India and abroad.

Q. Is there any impact of COVID on your business?

Not really. Rather, this has helped this industry. As the pace of digital transformation is growing, content creation is growing. So, we are in a good place.

Q. What is your insight on content intelligence and content marketing in years to come?

Lots of technology enhancements are happening in this space. We feel that over the next 5 years, technology will make the process much simpler. Identifying what kind of content to create, to actually create content will become much more efficient. We hope to play a big role in this at a global level.

About Scalenut

Scalenut is a Seed-Funded AI-enabled content intelligence Saas platform for on-demand business services. At Scalenut, businesses can find various services at fixed prices, with pre-defined workflows & milestones, and delivered by top freelancers. Currently, the platform is offering fully managed content development services.

When said SaaS-enabled, Scalenut provides pre-defined requirements and standardized requirements. This helps freelancers in producing high-quality content. Also, end customers can share their requirements in a structured way. The end-to-end workflow module helps end customers in tracking their work, ensuring on-time and high-quality deliveries.

Scalenut is founded in August 2020 and started operations in October 2020 by Co-Founders; Mayank Jain, Gaurav Goyal & Saurabh Wadhwan.

Today is an era of managed marketplaces. Scalenut has seen various players disrupting industries like home service, ticketing, good delivery, and many more through a fully managed full-stack approach. The same has not happened in freelancing services yet.

India serving global demand is also limited to IT but has not expanded to other categories. We aim to bridge that gap and build an ‘India serves the world’ business.

About Mayank Jain

Mayank Jain is the Co-Founder of Scalenut. At Scalenut he looks at sales & marketing, investor relations, HR & finance operations. Before Scalenut, he was the CEO at Selltm, a fully-owned subsidiary of Snapdeal. At Snapdeal, Mayank spent over 7 years building and leading various functions. During his tenure with Snapdeal, he built Supplier Ecosystem and led Supply Chain and Customer Experience functions. Before Snapdeal, Mayank was a part of two start-ups, where he played a pivotal role in Business Development and Operations. He started his career with ITC, where he spent 3 years across operations and engineering functions. Mayank holds B-Tech and M-Tech degrees from IIT Kanpur.