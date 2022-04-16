Exclusive Interview with Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj – Head India and SAARC – Anker Innovations

-Editorial Team SWS

We at Shreyas Webmedia Solutions thank Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj – Head India and SAARC – Anker Innovations for the exclusive interview opportunity. Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj discussed various aspects including the company’s prospective plans, collaborations and many more

Let’s know more about his success story and his vision.

Could you tell us a little about your company and what you hope to achieve?

Anker Innovations is a global leader in smart charging and audio technologies and a developer of consumer products for the home, car and more. Founded in 2011 by Steven Yang, Anker quickly established itself as an innovator and market leader in intelligent charging solutions. Today, Anker Innovations is bringing this same spirit of innovation to a number of exciting spaces including automotive, audio, entertainment and the emerging smart home. This is being led by its 5 key brands.: ANKER, SOUNDCORE, EUFY, NEBULA, ROAV and ANKER WORKS. With over 100+ million customers in more than 100 countries and regions around the world, Anker Innovations and its key brands are driving unprecedented growth. This is our purpose of the brand “Build leading brands that consumers love and provide essential services to advance industry”. Our goal is to empower smartness into people’s lives with the right price point. We have invested & shall continue to invest in R & D which would help us achieve this goal.

What do you think the future of the industry will be like?

AI & ML would be the future of the industry mainly because of the technological advancements that we have been seeing every year. Technology will keep driving advancement across business models in different sectors, allowing new businesses to enter the market and seriously disrupt companies. Business leaders must be able to think creatively and embrace innovation to create breakthrough value for their customers in order to drive business growth, stay relevant in changing times, and differentiate themselves from the competition.

What do you believe the factors are that have contributed to your steady growth?

Anker is a firm believer in the consumer and has created a methodology that follows the phases shown below. Our R&D Team focuses on obtaining and comprehending customer insight, which is then translated into product design. We bring insights to life with our product using insights. We adhere to strict quality control standards and demand excellence while providing world-class customer service. Aside from that, we have been expanding and spending heavily in R&D, which has resulted in over 1400+ patents that distinguish us from competitors. Overall, we are well-positioned to continue creating value for our clients, which translates into continued sales and profit growth.

What are the different brands that make up the Anker group, and what are your main focus areas/brands?

Our focus is on all of the Anker Innovations categories because they all market to a very similar consumer in various portfolios. Among the group firms are: Anker – Anker is the world’s leading charging technology company. Wireless charging, auto charging, and our best-selling portable and wall chargers are all included. Anker is a pioneer in Power Delivery technology, which allows phones, tablets, and laptops to charge at previously unheard-of speeds. Soundcore – Soundcore deconstructs sonic illusions in order to develop speakers and earbuds that elicit genuine emotions. The Flare series, 360° speakers with a beat-driven lightshow, and the Spirit series, the world’s first truly sweatproof headphones, are among them. Eufy – EUFY is developing a new generation of linked security devices and appliances that will simplify and expand the smart-home experience.This includes Eufy Genie, an Alexa-powered speaker, and a growing list of smart appliances such as lights, vacuums, and smart plugs. Nebula – NEBULA represents a new and exciting class of smart, portable entertainment devices. This includes Nebula Mars and Nebula Apollo — the world’s first smart, portable cinema. Nebula combines smart capability with immersive audio and visuals. Very recently we have also announced Anker Works which focuses on products designed for Home and Office workers at most affordable price points.

Could you tell us more about TWS and the models you’re intending to introduce in the ANC TWS category?

Soundcore has a diverse array of TWS products, including Liberty Air 2 Pro, Life Note 3, Life Note E and so on. We employ creativity, expertise, and cutting-edge listener research to build products that redefine audio quality standards. Hear ID, PartyCast, ACAA, Bass Up, Bass Turbo, and many other patented and distinctive technologies have improved the audio experience. In ANC, our premium products have the Personalised ANC function, which allows a listener to alter the ANC as needed. The multiple ANCs offered on the device include Transparent Mode (particularly for indoors, where you need to hear the surroundings clearly), Transport Mode (mainly for travelling such a Metro, Flights, etc), and Outdoor Mode (as the name implies, it is for busy environments) and an optimize to customize as per the needs.

Do you want to inform us about Eufy appliances and the various varieties of vacuum cleaners you are offering to customers?

Eufy’s tagline, “Smart Home Simplified,” motivates us to create simple-to-use smart home gadgets that improve your life. Eufy has models in the Homevac (Handstick vacuum cleaner sector) and Robovac categories (Robotic Vacuum Cleaner segment). We have a large selection of Bounce, Gravity, and Laser products. The product is chosen based on the application’s requirements. We also have items that are tailored to the requirements of Indian homes.

Can you tell us about your collaborations?

Our most significant collaborations have been in the field of audio. With Grammy Award Winners, who particularly test and support our quality products. Many influencers, particularly tech reviewers, such as Tom’s Guide, Tech Radar, Unbox Therapy, JerryRigEverything, UrAvgConsumer, and others.

Can you tell us about Eufy Security, a company focusing on home security cameras, smart video doorbells, and a variety of security sensors with a low-cost strategy?

eufy Security offers an entire home security ecosystem that focuses on smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and unrivalled battery life, with a distinct focus on privacy protection. We believe compromise and convenience do not have to go hand in hand. We think that protecting consumers also entails preserving your privacy. Cloud storage, in our opinion, should be a choice rather than a mandate. That’s why our home security ecosystem is created for quality, constructed with cutting-edge technology, but intended for local storage, so no one except your family members can view your crying baby, snoozing cat, or yourself dancing around the house. What occurs in your house should remain in your home.