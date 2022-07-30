Exclusive Interview with Mr. Mohit Bhagchandani, Founder & MD – 7InkBrews

“7Ink is for dreamers and for people who have stars in their eyes, grit in their teeth, and determination in their hearts” – Mr. Mohit Bhagchandani, Founder & MD – 7InkBrews

SWS: Please tell us about yourself and your journey so far of being Founder, 7Ink Brews, and Copter7.

MB: I began my career in sports management in the early 2000s. Thereafter, I also lead the sports marketing divisions at various agencies. However, somewhere along the way, I was inclined toward merging my two lines of interest: sport and building brands. Launching a commercial beer brand during the pandemic was indeed risky. 3 years ago, the idea of launching our range of commercial Lager beers seemed far-fetched. In the beginning, my ambitions and determination towards accomplishing my goals were certainly dismissed and frowned upon. According to me, however, the power of resilience, persistence, and instinct lies in walking the path that makes a compelling difference.

SWS: How has the brand become a synonym for sports?

Sports is engraved in our DNA, making it our main objective. We firmly believe in the power of making the right decisions that lead to success and which also advocate planning, strategy, and learning from failure to achieve our objectives. For most of us, watching sports and enjoying a beer is second nature. As beer tops the list of preferred drinks. Copter7 is the first brand to have embodied the DNA of a legend and build the brand ethos around it.

SWS: What inspired you to set up 7Ink Brews, Copter7, and the reason behind this Name?

MB:7Ink Brews cultivates the same kind of emotion and fervor in consumers that sport evokes in sports lovers across the world. The brand gets its name from MS Dhoni’s iconic Helicopter Shot and 7, his Jersey number. It is a beautiful fit and makes our brand story quite unique. 7Ink is for dreamers and for people who have stars in their eyes, grit in their teeth, and determination in their hearts. It’s for the person who pushes themselves to new heights, redefines their boundaries and proves the naysayers wrong. They may trip and fall. They do, however, get back up and chase. This one is for the winners. This one’s for You.

SWS: What were the challenges you faced to set up the brand as it was launched amidst the pandemic?

MB: One of the biggest challenges for any start-up is awareness and reach. While the beer industry in India is evolving, it is extremely competitive and has its own set of regulations as well. Starting from scratch is always difficult and a brand of this magnitude also has its own set of challenges. The pandemic led to tremendous delays and operational challenges which in turn created market uncertainty. There was a huge impact on our launch plans. Our production cycles went for a toss. Despite the odds, we are focusing on the opportunities. We are marching ahead and are certain that the effort will eventually bear the desired results.

SWS: How has Dhoni’s association, both in product likeness and as a shareholder and ambassador of Copter7, helped the brand?

MB: The planning of this brand has taken over three years. MSD has been involved since inception and it was the synergy between the vision and the thought process that made him believe in what we stand for. It takes a lot of effort and investment to indulge in brand awareness and brand reach. With an ambassador like MS Dhoni, his tremendous fan base has helped us overcome certain barriers, and the differentiation of the brand being built around the icon only adds to that. It has also translated into brand integrity and promise.