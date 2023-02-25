Exclusive Interview with Sinduri Reddy, Founder & MD, The Premia Academy

In an exclusive interview with Shreyas Webmedia Solutions (SWS), Sinduri Reddy (SR), Founder & MD, The Premia Academy, discussed about various opportunities and challenges in the education sector and the current trends followed in the Indian education system and many more…

SWS: What made you choose the education sector as a career?

SR: Hailing from a business and real estate family I didn’t expect to be part of the education fraternity! My journey towards this moment to impact lives began with motherhood. In my quest to find a school for my child, I yearned for one that chose wisdom over knowledge, purpose over prosperity and integrity over instant gratification, and this propelled me towards my life’s mission. The journey so far in this space is very fulfilling and uplifting in every sense of the word.

SWS: What are the challenges faced by you in the education industry?

SR: We recognize the ongoing challenges of maintaining high academic standards while keeping up with technological advancements and changing educational policies. Additionally, retaining qualified staff, and meeting the diverse needs of our students are also ongoing challenges. Despite these obstacles, we remain committed to providing our students with the best possible education and preparing them for success in their future endeavors.

SWS: What are your expansion plans?

SR: At the moment, we have a well-established campus in Attapur, and aim to create a very high standard of education aligned with the single point agenda of raising our premia pride into ethical, open minded global citizens that inspire and make the world a better place. We won’t stop until we get there.

SWS: As per you, what is the best student-teacher ratio?

SR: It is 1:15.

SWS: You have a well-structured curriculum for sports and the performing arts. What benefits do you see in this?

SR: Here at our school, we strongly believe that a holistic education is vital for every student’s personal growth and development, and that includes providing a range of opportunities in sports and performing arts. Our team has worked hard to create a safe and supportive environment that encourages students to explore their interests, develop their talents and build their confidence. We deeply care about our students and their wellbeing, which is why we have invested in a comprehensive and diverse curriculum to foster the talent within our enthusiastic learners.

SWS: According to you, what are the opportunities prevalent in the education sector and the reformations brought in the system?

SR:I believe that the education industry presents an enthralling opportunity to challenge traditional teaching methods and experiment with new ways of learning. We have a chance to leverage technology and other resources to make education more accessible and equitable for students from diverse backgrounds. We have a chance to reimagine the traditional classroom model, making space for teachers with different mindsets, and hopefully projections in terms of budgets as recognizing quality education as the basis for a more evolved world is underway.

Overall, the education industry has seen major changes in the past few years, with the NEP 2020 and the pandemic having brought about significant changes. We now have a greater emphasis on online and hybrid learning, health and safety measures, and the use of technology to support education. The mindset has changed from an information and textbook driven curriculum to a holistic skill based one. These changes are likely to have a lasting impact on the way that education is delivered and experienced in the future.

SWS: Do you think education plays an important role in the overall development of a child and can it initiate social changes?

SR: “Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom.” We believe in the transformative power of education, and with a diverse, experienced core team, approach it from different angles. While emphasizing the need for education to be holistic, we see technology and hands-on learning as key drivers of innovation and progress that could help to drive societal change.

In today’s rapidly changing world, education is more important than ever, as it provides children with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in an increasingly complex and interconnected society. It provides the opportunity for personal growth and fulfillment by seeking to develop essential cognitive, social, emotional, and behavioral skills. By investing in education, we are investing in the future of our children and our communities.

SWS: What are the current trends in India’s education system?

SR: Overall, the education industry has seen major changes in the past few years, with the NEP 2020 and the pandemic having brought about significant changes. We now have a greater emphasis on online and hybrid learning, health and safety measures, and the use of technology to support education. The mindset has changed from an information and textbook driven curriculum to a holistic skill based one. These changes are likely to have a lasting impact on the way that education is delivered and experienced in the future.

SWS: Your views on New Education Policy?

SR: India’s new education policy, while a welcome change, has been met with a mixed response from educators and policy experts. We understand that the policy aims to address some of the longstanding issues in the Indian education system, such as rote learning and a lack of critical thinking skills, however we share some concerns with the fraternity about its implementation and the feasibility of some of its proposals. We strive to implement it to the best of our capacities and strongly believe that the success of the policy will depend on its effective implementation in schools across the country.

SWS: Any advice you want to give to parents on choosing a right school for their child?

SR: As a modern-day parent, my advice to parents searching for a school is to prioritize the school’s values and educational philosophy over its prestige or location. I suggest looking for a school that aligns with your family’s values and offers a curriculum and teaching approach that will best support your child’s learning and development. Finally, don’t hesitate to reach out to school staff and current parents to get a sense of the school’s culture and community!